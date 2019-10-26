When Guy Burkholder took his family to the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer title game on Oct. 17, there was plenty of … shall we say, lively conversation.
Maybe more than his daughters, Manheim Township students all, were expecting.
“I didn’t let up on them, though,” Burkholder said, his tone revealing a smile even though he was speaking on the telephone Tuesday night.
Once a Red Tornado, always a Red Tornado. Even when your kids go to the other school, and even when it’s been 25 years since you played for a championship. So it is for Burkholder and his old McCaskey teammates, who still share great memories of the landmark season they created in 1994.
Memories like a second straight L-L title, soon followed by a District Three Class 3A crown. Like a 26-2-1 record, with a hard-luck loss to Neshaminy in the state quarterfinals. And a diverse attack that racked up 120 goals, with a defense that allowed just 19.
What none of that tells you, though, is the commitment and connection that made it all happen.
“We just kind of grew up together,’’ said Kosta Bournelis, the All-America midfielder who went on to play at James Madison. “It was more like a family than just a soccer team.’’
It started for Bournelis and many of his teammates at the youth levels, where they were coached by Kosta’s dad, Pete. Father and son are still coaching together, for the Penn United Force club, giving back to the sport in a nonprofit program.
To a man, the Tornado alums cite the years they played together before McCaskey as instrumental in their success.
“We had a good amount of talent on that team, but we had really good chemistry as well,’’ said Dave Gayeski, the leading goal scorer.
“Everyone kind of just knew what they were supposed to be doing,’’ added goalkeeper Aaron Miller, who helped McCaskey post 15 shutouts.
Their coaches, led by John Fellenbaum, went all out to nurture that family feeling.
“It was something special,’’ said Fellenbaum, who retired from coaching five years later. “If someone had problems getting there, we’d send someone to pick him up. We’d do whatever we could to keep the kids together and to do well with them.’’
His players remember Fellenbaum as the steady hand with decades of soccer knowledge, and Pete Bournelis as the heartbeat, the guy who knew when to hug and when to deliver a wake-up call. But the Tornado didn’t need much in the way of motivation.
“We all were pushing each other, because we all wanted that,’’ said midfielder Jason O’Malley. “We all wanted to do that for each other.’’
Burkholder, then a junior sweeper, remembers an “almost absurd’’ competitive edge that became even clearer when McCaskey split into two teams during the indoor season, and they met for the indoor title. “It wasn’t pretty,’’ he said. “It was a brawl.’’
Though several of them still live nearby and support the current Tornado when they can, they’ve been separated by life, of course. They are doctors and dentists, teachers and managers, political strategists and industrial equipment repairmen, to name a few of their vocations.
And yes, many are family men. Because some lessons really are for life beyond the white lines.
