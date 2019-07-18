Little-known facts about Apollo 11
The following facts were pulled from worldatlast.com:
-- During the trip to the moon, Commander Neil Armstrong carried with him a piece of wood and fabric from the plane piloted by the Wright Brothers in 1903. The Wright Brothers, like Armstrong, were from Ohio.
-- President Richard Nixon had a speech ready if the Apollo 11 mission failed. Because there was such a high risk of something going wrong, thesecond speech was ready in case of catastrophe.
-- After the three astronauts returned to Earth, they were placed in quarantine for 21 days because they were returning from uncharted territory and nobody knew whether or not the lunar surface was sterile.
-- “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” is a phrase familiar to many. Neil Armstrong, however, maintained that he said, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Though it’s hard to hear, linguists have confirmed that Armstrong does utter the “a.”
What type of space junk was left behind?
The Apollo 11 astronauts left behind a lot stuff when they departed the moon on July 21, 1969. These items included:
-- The descent stage of the Eagle lunar landing module, which has a plaque attached to one leg that reads “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon. July 1969, A.D.
-- An aluminum capsule that holds a silicon disc containing messages from four U.S. presidents and 73 other heads of states.
-- An Apollo 1 mission patch, in honor of astronauts Roger Chaffee, Gus Grissom and Edward White, who died in 1967 when their command module caught fire during a test.
-- Two medals awarded to Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Vladimir Komarov.
-- A laser reflector that helped measure the precise distance from the Earth to the moon.
-- Tongs, sample scoops, scales, a hammer and various containers.
-- Two pairs of lunar overshoes.
-- Empty food bags.
-- TV camera.
n Four airsickness bags.
BY THE NUMBERS
3
n Astronauts aboard Apollo 11 (Cmdr. Neil Armstrong, lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin and command module pilot Michael Collins).
9
n Astronaut deaths before Apollo 11.
20
n Space flights before Apollo 11 (6 for Mercury, 10 for Gemini, 4 for Apollo).
195
n Length of mission in hours (plus 18 minutes, 35 seconds).
953,054
n Total distance of trip to the moon and back in miles.
600 million
n Viewers of Armstrong’s moon walk.
$25.4 billion
n Cost of Apollo program (about $112 billion today).
FAKE NEWS
There are many who believe the 1969 moon landing and those that followed were hoaxes. Conspiracy theorists believe NASA staged the moon landings in a film studio. Opinion polls show that 5% to 10% of Americans do not believe the U.S. landed men on the moon. In the United Kingdom, a poll showed that 12% of Britons did not believe the official version of events. A recent survey showed 20% of Italians thought the moon landings were a hoax, and a 2018 poll in Russia put the figure there as high as 57%.