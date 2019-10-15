A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on July 4 after he "accidentally" shot himself in the face.
When Manor Township police arrived at the residence in the 500 block of Capri Road, they found marijuana, live ammunition and other drug paraphernalia in a room with two juvenile girls, police said.
Almost four months later, police charged Gay Erb, 55, with endangering the welfare of a child and Emile Grace Erb, 20, with tampering with evidence; both misdemeanor offenses.
Emile was seen carrying several pieces of drug paraphernalia out of the room when officers arrived and began to help the 17-year-old, police said.
Gay told police that she knowingly allowed the 17-year-old to smoke marijuana in the home and that the gun belonged to her, according to police.
Police said that Gay indicated the she doesn't secure the gun.
The teen was handling the gun when he accidentally shot himself, police said, within 10 feet from the two other juvenile females.