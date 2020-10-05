A Lancaster man accused of fatally shooting another man late Saturday in the city remained at the scene and went willingly with investigators to the city police station.

That’s according to charging documents filed against Geraldo Rosario, 57, who was accused by a witness of arguing with 40-year-old Josean Martinez before killing him, police say.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about 9:45 p.m. Saturday saying a man had been shot in the 600 block of High Street, according to charging documents.

The anonymous 911 caller attempted to stop the man’s bleeding, police said, citing emergency dispatchers.

Investigators said an officer arrived just minutes later to find Rosario kneeling over the man, who was later identified by Lancaster police as Martinez.

Martinez, who was taken from the shooting scene by ambulance, was pronounced dead a short time later at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, police said. He died of a single gunshot wound to the upper left chest, police said.

Later, additional officers arrived and spoke with a witness, police said.

According to charging documents, that witness told police Martinez was arguing with two men just before the shooting. Investigators did not reveal what the argument was about, and the second man was not identified in charging documents.

One of the men eventually pointed a gun and shot Martinez, police said, citing the witness.

The witness said one of the men had silver hair and was wearing a dark hoodie.

“Rosario has silver hair,” police later noted in charging documents.

Rosario remained on a nearby sidewalk and spoke with an officer, who “invited” him to the police station, according to charging documents. Rosario accepted that invitation, police said.

Meanwhile, the witness pointed out to police another house on High Street, claiming it was the shooter’s home, investigators said. Rosario lives at a home on the 700 block of High Street, charging documents show.

Police said they secured a warrant to search the home identified by the witness, and just inside the door they found a silver-and-black semi-automatic handgun on the floor.

Another person at the shooting scene told police Rosario was holding a gun when it accidentally went off, charging documents show.

Later, a witness who spoke with police also visited the police station. There, the witness saw Rosario and identified him as the shooter, police said.

Rosario now faces a single felony charge of criminal homicide, online court documents show.

He was arraigned Sunday and is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail, according to court documents.

Rosario is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 before District Judge Adam Witkonis.

