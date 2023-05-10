Lancaster nurse Terre Smaldone, almost 68, first thought about retiring about three years ago. That’s when her older sister, now 79, talked her out of it.
“Working is vital,” explains that sister, Noreen Saurbaugh, who owns Noreen Elizabeth’s, a Lancaster hair salon. Saurbaugh, a Mountville resident, still cuts hair during nine-hour shifts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. She works half a day on Thursdays, continuing a career she started 60 years ago. Keeping regular hours at a job “plugs you into communications that are happening in your town,” she says. “I don’t want to disengage.”
Smaldone, who lives in Conestoga, feels the same way. She says she has cherished her full-time job working as the health coordinator for Homestead Village retirement community’s independent living residents, who number more than 400.
Medical professionals believe people who delay retirement to work full or part time receive another benefit than just getting out of the house. Working, they say, can keep brains active and could possibly delay or help prevent dementia.
Smaldone says she has given cognitive assessments and sometimes has seen dramatic changes in people after they stop working. She also has dressed wounds, handled emergencies and trained staff members in CPR for the Lancaster retirement community. “It’s not just an eight-hour day,” the licensed practical nurse says.
“People’s health sometimes changes quickly,” she says. “You have to be ready to make decisions.”
And Smaldone has just made a new one — to trade her full-time job for a part-time one as she approaches her 68th birthday. Smaldone doesn’t want to leave the workforce because she shares her sister’s belief that a busy mind is a healthy one.
The nurse talks about her own father, who died about three months after he retired, and says that memory has helped her decide to continue working as long as she is able.
Yet, Smaldone wants to spend more time with her husband, four grandchildren and five adult children, including a 26-year-old son who has Down syndrome.
“I want to use my nursing background,” Smaldone says about whatever job she finds next. “I want to be connected to helping people.”
Vivian Faircloth, a neurologist who treats patients with dementia at Well Span Heath, mentions a study from Scotland that showed people who delayed retirement had a much lower incidence of dementia than people who stopped working at a younger age.
The doctor also talked about a study from England that showed people who avoided isolation had a better chance of delaying or avoiding dementia.
“I recommend that people stay physically active, mentally active and stay tied into their community,” she says.
People don’t need a job to reach these goals, but that mental stimulation from working can help, she says.
“Having a job can help maintain cognitive abilities,” says Connie Metzler, a program coordinator for the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physician’s Alzheimer’s and Memory Care practice.
Scientific research falls short of proving that those who continue working will escape dementia, Metzler says, but studies do provide promising results.
For instance, consider that study from Scotland that shows people who work later in life have fewer incidences of dementia. The results might have something to do with the fact that people who remain mentally sharp are more likely to stay in their jobs longer.
Still, Metzler notes, “Working is good for brain health. There’s not enough research that shows getting a job is the best thing you should do, but the physical, cognitive and social benefits are there.”
Metzler offers one caveat, though. Stay away from jobs that cause high levels of stress, she advises.
Karyn and Bill Regitz had hoped to follow that advice but found themselves thrust into a new venture once they retired to Lancaster in 1999.
“I never expected to start a business,” says Karyn Regitz, now 65.
She and her husband, 84, originally bought the Drumore Estate in Pequea and decided to restore the mansion and gardens as a private residence for their family.
Then the brides came, knocking on the front door and begging for permission to stage a wedding on the grounds. The couple slowly relented, first offering their gardens in 2005 and then their home. Finally, the couple moved to Willow Valley Communities about three years ago as their event business took over the property.
About 20 employees now host more than 100 weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, quinceañeras and other special occasions at Drumore each year. The estate also is zoned as a bed and breakfast. Staff numbers increase during events with more servers and other workers.
Karyn Regitz, who used to run a restaurant, supervises employees and helps cook for events.
“My oldest sibling has dementia,” Bill Regitz says, explaining why he keeps working, handling finances for the business and his family. “I don’t read a lot, but I do a lot of spreadsheets, and I do a lot of (accounting) books,” he says. “I do believe you need to keep your mind busy.”
Says Faircloth, the neurologist: “We have to use our brain cells rigorously and academically.”