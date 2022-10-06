These days, there’s a type of therapy for everyone.
And if you happen to be a person with respiratory issues, salt therapy - or halotherapy, as it’s known officially – could be helpful. According to the Salt Therapy Association, halotherapy has its roots in Poland, when Dr. Felix Boczkowski discovered that workers in salt mines had far less health problems than those mining for coal or other materials. In 1839, Boczkowski opened a health resort outside of the Wieliczka Salt Mine.
Fast forward a scant 183 years later, and there are salt therapy centers all around the world. One nearest to Lancaster County is in nearby Wyomissing – The Salt Lounge, which opened in 2018.
Personally, I don’t have any respiratory issues that I am currently aware of, but some of the other supposed benefits – better skin, relaxation – were enough to make the half hour drive.
Upon arrival, I was ushered in to one of the Salt Lounge’s two therapy rooms. Shoes come off before entry, because the entirety of the floor is covered in nearly a ton of rock salt. I also deposited my phone and watch into a locker, because I am the type of person to incessantly check the time, and that does not equate to a relaxing experience. The one true therapeutic aspect of the room is the halo generator, which is the machine that pumps out salty air into the room. Perhaps naively, I assumed that I would somehow be able to see tiny salt particles in the air, but that was not the case.
The salty floor, paired with a reclining chair, lights on the ceiling meant to appear like sparking stars in a night sky and ambient synth and piano music all combined to create a heightened sense of relaxation within minutes. I yawned many times, though never fell asleep (owner Rachel Eskin would later say that she’s had to wake up a few overly relaxed patrons from their slumber in the past).
Beyond the supposed health benefits, it struck me as I lay in the chair how few opportunities the average person has to simply sit in a dark, relaxing space that isn’t in their own home. I passed the time by staring at the ceiling, occasionally picking up some of the salt from the floor to let it run through my hands. Much like its non-soluble cousin sand, salt can be coarse and get everywhere, but in this case, having it all around me created an incredibly peaceful feeling.
“It's all to create an environment for relaxation,” said Eskin during a post-salt chat. “We tend to have more of a spa vibe - we have the massage here, reflexology, but they're putting (salt rooms) in gyms because it can help with athletic performance. I know the benefits, allergy season is what brought me here, but I try not to overpromise, because you do have to keep coming and that's not feasible for everyone.”
It is feasible to come if you just need to relax, you need a space to meditate, we have people that come three times a week and make this their meditation space.”
Eskin was first introduced to salt therapy during a vacation to Florida six years ago. An aunt took her to one, knowing that she deals with respiratory issues herself. Eskin says that he former job was travel-dependent, so she visited halotherapy centers whenever she could along the way before deciding to open up her own in 2018. Much like any other sort of therapy, there is no “one size fits all” treatment for people, so there are people that go once a month, and some that go more than three times a week.
Perhaps this first visit is the start of a salt-filled future for me, though that remains to be seen. In the week that followed, I didn’t necessarily feel any improved lung power, but the feeling of relaxation that I achieved there definitely stuck with me. Just envisioning the salt and ambient music was enough to mentally transport me right back into the reclining chair.
So, if you see me in a dark space with a few salt shakers, pay me no mind – I'll just be trying to replicate the feeling until next time.
The Salt Lounge is located at 4 Wellington Drive Suite 110, Wyomissing. Salt therapy sessions start at $35 for 45 minutes.
To read more Balance stories, click here.