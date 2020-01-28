Teraverde®, the leading provider of profit intelligence and mortgage banking advisory services which transform financial services profitability, announced the promotion of Mauricio Valverde to the position of Client Success Manager. Mauricio will be the key contact for new client success with Teraverde’s Profit Intelligence solutions (Coheus® and SpeedPath®), leading the Company’s brand throughout the industry.
Mr. Valverde joined Teraverde as an intern and began full-time work after he graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a dual major in Finance and Marketing. He started his career as a Sales Administrator and was promoted to Senior Sales Administrator in April 2018. Mauricio has taken on increasing responsibility in generating new sales and Teraverde’s digital presence.
“I would like to thank Mauricio for his leadership in the successful execution of the Teraverde’s marketing and sales efforts. Mauricio brings a positive attitude and a motivating spirit to our team. From the start, Mauricio consistently took the initiative and executed on projects that are contributing to the growth of Teraverde.” said James Deitch, CEO, and President of Teraverde “We are excited to promote Mauricio to Client Success Manager. His ability to connect with new clients and to increase awareness of Teraverde’s ability to increase Mortgage Banker’s profitability has greatly benefitted Teraverde and our clients.”
As a trusted Strategic Partner, Teraverde helps lenders reduce costs, enhance lending performance, and leverage Mortgage Banking best practices to drive profitability so lenders can spend more time focusing on their borrowers.
Teraverde has offices in Naples FL and Lancaster PA and serves over 200 clients in the United States and Canada. The Company provides strategic advisory services and technology products to the Financial Services industry. Coheus® and SpeedPath® are profit improvement solutions developed by Teraverde. Teraverde was founded in 2011 in Lancaster, PA.
For more information about enhancing performance and driving profitability, visit www.teraverde.com or contact Mauricio directly at 717-344-5521.