In the months since Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election, many of the Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature have joined a series of unprecedented attacks on the validity of the electoral system they helped create.
The passage of Act 77 of 2019, which expanded mail-in balloting in Pennsylvania, enjoyed wide bipartisan support.
Some GOP lawmakers have, since Nov. 3, amplified baseless conspiracy theories, asked the U.S. Congress to overrule voters, and petitioned state and federal judges to undo their own legislation.
What follows is a brief overview of the actions taken by some of Pennsylvania’s Republican senators and representatives, as well as an overview of who has been most loyal to Trump in co-sponsoring resolutions, signing onto lawsuits and attending the Gettysburg hearing on allegations of voter fraud, according to records obtained by The Caucus, an LNP Media Group publication.
2019 Election Reform Bill
Oct. 29, 2019
Legislature passes SB 421, which becomes Act 77 of 2019 two days later with governor's signature
-- PA House Republican votes in favor: 107
-- PA Senate Republican votes in favor: 29
Events since the Nov. 3 general election
Nov. 25, 2020
Members of the Pa. Senate Republican Policy Committee meet in Gettysburg to hear allegations of voter fraud. President Trump's attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, lead the presentation. Several House Republicans attend.
-- Number of lawmakers attending (in person or by Zoom): 14 senators and 9 house members.
Nov. 30, 2020
Republicans sign on to Rep. Russ Diamond's resolution urging governor to "withdraw or vacate" the state's presidential electors and urges Congress to dispute Pa.'s electoral votes. A similar resolution is introduced in the Senate by Sen. Doug Mastriano.
-- PA House GOP co-signers: 21 (includes one newly elected senator who was in the House)
-- PA Senate GOP co-signers: 8
Dec. 4, 2020
Letter to congressional delegation asking them to object to Pennsylvania's electoral votes when Congress meets to certify election on Jan. 6
-- PA House GOP co-signers: 67
-- PA Senate GOP co-signers: 8
Dec. 4, 2020
Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler County, introduces petition to force a special session of the legislature to review the election.
-- PA House co-signers: 14 (includes one newly elected senator who was in the House)
Dec. 4, 2020
Republican legislators file Amicus brief with U.S. Supreme Court in support of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's lawsuit to invalidate all mail-in votes case in the Nov. 3 election.
-- PA House GOP co-signers: 25
-- PA Senate GOP co-signers: 7
Dec. 10, 2020
Republican House members sign Amicus brief in Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in Pennsylvania and three other battleground states.
-- PA House GOP co-signers: 70
-- PA Senate GOP co-signers: 24 (Senate amicus brief sided with neither plaintiff nor defendants.)
Dec. 23, 2020
Republican members of the General Assembly co-sign a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify the election results. The letter says the Republican legislators are prepared to appoint their own electors.
-- PA House GOP co-signers: 30
-- PA Senate GOP co-signers: 2
Dec. 28, 2020
Rep. Frank Ryan and 16 other Pennsylvania House members release an analysis of election data they claim showed "troubling discrepancies in the numbers of total votes counted and total number of voters who voted" in the general election. Requests by The Caucus for the materials the legislators analyzed to reach their conclusions were not granted, and no firm evidence of widespread voter fraud has been provided.
-- PA House GOP co-signers: 17
GOP legislators most loyal to Trump in co-sponsoring resolutions, signing on to lawsuits and attending the Gettysburg hearing:
Senate:
6 of 6
-- Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County
5 of 6
-- Sen. Mike Regan, R-York County
-- Sen. David Arnold, R-Lebanon County
-- Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County
House:
8 of 8
-- Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County
-- Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-York County
-- Rep. Dan Moul, R-Adams County
-- Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon County
(7 of 8)
-- Rep. Mike Jones, R-York County
-- Rep. Jim Cox, R-Adamstown, Lancaster County
-- Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Centre County
-- Rep. Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl Twp., Lancaster County
-- Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder County
-- Rep. David Maloney, R-Berks County
-- Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin County
Follow The Caucus on Twitter @CaucusPA