I see once again the Biden administration has extended the eviction moratorium until Oct. 3. I realize that people have been greatly affected by this pandemic, but what about the landlords? They have monthly payments they have to make also. If they don’t make their payments, then the bank forecloses on their property, and thus their tenants have no place to live.
With millions of jobs available, I have a suggestion to these renters: Go get a job! Stop sitting around collecting unemployment and stimulus money and depending on the government. And the Biden administration should stop paying people not to work.
The majority of the stories I have seen covered by the national media involve a woman who has two, three, maybe four children. She is on the verge of being evicted, so this moratorium is a savior for her and her children. However, in all these stories, there is one common denominator. I see no mention of a father! To me, this is a major problem in this country that seems to be ignored — young men impregnating women and then not accepting responsibility. Their children grow up with no father figure and this leads them down the wrong path. This is a vicious cycle that has plagued this country for years, and I see no end in sight.
And with people like U.S. Rep. Cori Bush from St. Louis, Missouri, promoting defunding the police while she has her own security, I don’t see things improving. God help us all.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township