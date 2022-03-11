The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm watch for Lancaster County on Saturday, beginning overnight at 4 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. Saturday evening.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and gusty winds that could reach upward of 45 mph are possible, NWS said.

"Travel could be very difficult," NWS said in the watch. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 53. But temps will quickly drop overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of central PA for generally 5-8 inches of snow late tonight through tomorrow. For the Lower Susquehanna Valley, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the possibility of heavy snow with expected totals 3-5 inches. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xOme9ZufGk — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 11, 2022

There's a 100% chance of rain and snow on Saturday, with rain expected in the morning, turning to snow after 9 a.m., according to NWS.

"The rain and snow could be heavy at times," NWS said in its detailed forecast.

Temperatures will fall to around 25 by 5 p.m. on Saturday, continuing to drop to a low of 16. Wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph — which at times could top 41 mph or more — will make it feel much colder.

Along with Lancaster County, the winter storm watch was issued for Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

Millersville University's Weather Information Center director Kyle Elliott said that, while it may not be the biggest snow event of winter for Lancaster County, Saturday's storm could potentially have the biggest impact on the county.

“This may not be our biggest snowfall of the winter, but when you look at the impacts as a whole, this will be the biggest impactful storm we'll see all winter,” Elliott said.