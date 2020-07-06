Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are heat-related illnesses, but what's the difference?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related illnesses impact the body's ability to cool itself; most of the time, when our bodies get too warm, we sweat to cool ourselves down. But, this might not always work.

When we can't cool down quickly enough, it can damage our organs. Typically, children and older adults are the ones at risk, according to the CDC.

Here are the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

According to eMedicine Health, one's body starts to go through heat exhaustion usually after working or playing outside in a hot environment.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Though the symptoms are more mild than that of heat stroke, medical professionals still encourage those who are experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness to get out of the sun and rehydrate.

It's recommended to drink "cool (not ice cold) sports drinks" to combat dehydration, according to eMedicine Health.

Heat stroke can happen, even if there are no evident signs of heat exhaustion. When people experience heat stroke, they often have body temperatures that range between 104 and 106 degrees.

At this temperature, the body can not cool itself down by sweating.

Those who are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should seek immediate medical attention, according to Accuweather.

There is no home treatment for heat stroke.