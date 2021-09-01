The remnants of Hurricane Ida have arrived in Lancaster County, dumping nearly an inch of rain by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and with up to 7 inches projected.

While the tropical depression isn't projected to cause as much damage or drop as much rain as Lee in 2011 or Agnes in 1972, much of central Pennsylvania is under a flash flood watch through Thursday morning, and the Conestoga River in Lancaster is under a flood warning from 6 a.m. Thursday through 12:01 a.m. Friday.

You can watch a live radar feed from AccuWeather.com below as Ida moves through Pennsylvania. Get live updates from weather and traffic experts here, and get live updates on the conditions in Lancaster County here.