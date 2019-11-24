Lancaster County is currently seeing snowfall in various parts of the county.
Though it's not projected to accumulate, according to AccuWeather, it's laying enough that the roads are slick.
According to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, several car crashes have happened today as a result of the weather.
Traffic cameras
Ephrata Square
Lancaster: Route 30 and Route 501
Lancaster: Route 30 and Route 283
Lancaster: Route 30 and Route 222
Lancaster: Route 30 and Route 23
Lancaster: Route 30 and Route 741
Lancaster: Route 30 and Centerville Road
Lancaster: Route 222 and Route 272
Landisville: Route 283 and Spooky Nook Road
Mount Joy: Route 283 and Route 772
Columbia: Route 30 and Route 441
Current traffic
