The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Lancaster County tomorrow from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Friday's forecast includes below-freezing temperatures, which could cause damage to spring plants and crops.

Potted plants should be brought inside, says the National Weather Service.

It also advises those with outdoor crops to take precautionary freeze measures before tomorrow to ensure their plants aren't impacted.

The low tonight is forecasted to dip down to 31 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Tomorrow's high will be 53 degrees, and conditions will be rainy in the afternoon hours.