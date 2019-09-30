Lancaster County will finally start to see typical fall weather, but not until after record-high heat expected Wednesday.

According to AccuWeather, today should be cloudy with highs in the low 70s, but the week warms up swiftly Tuesday and Wednesday for unseasonably hot weather.

The forecast calls for Lancaster to hit 80 degrees to start off October on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s forecast high of 89 degrees would exceed the record of 88, which was set in 1927, says Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College.

The downfall ahead of the harvest isn’t the heat, Pydynowski said, it’s how dry September has been. On average, the county sees 4½ inches of rain during the month, but so far it has seen only about 1½ inches.

“It’s a balancing act: You don’t want September too wet (for harvest),” Pydynowski said. “Probably ideally we would have had a little more rain here than what we’ve had.

After showers Thursday and Friday, Lancaster should have more fall-like high temperatures in the 60s.

“We’ll have more typical early-October weather once we get past the start of this week,” Pydynowski said.