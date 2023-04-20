No doubt you’ve heard of acupuncture, the ancient Chinese medicine in which a practitioner gently inserts micro-needles into specific points on your skin. Acupuncturists say these points are connected by meridians that help regulate energy flow (or Qi) in the body, for healing and pain relief.
Ear seeding is not directly based on acupuncture but is similar in that it relies on a physical healing modality rather than a chemical one. Ear seeding devotees believe that the ear contains a master map of the body’s healing potential and when certain points on the ear are stimulated, the corresponding body part is positively affected.
You may see ear seeding referred to as auricular therapy, although this term may also be used to describe the use of acupuncture needles in the ears. Unlike acupuncture, ear seeding is non-invasive. No needles are used. Instead, little seeds (from the Vaccaria plant) are taped to the ear with medical grade tape.
Ear seeding was developed in the 1950s by French neurologist Dr. Paul Nogier, who had some peculiar ideas about the structure of the ear. Nogier posited that the ear was shaped like an inverted fetus, with the fetal head corresponding to the ear lobe. Thus, stimulation of points in the ear lobe would resolve headaches, TMJ, eye disorders, or toothaches. Stimulation of points in the upper ear would resolve problems in the knees, ankles, hands or toes, etc.
Practitioners use the ‘map’ of the ear to guide placements of the seeds, but they also visually inspect the ear for changes that might indicate a health problem. For example, swelling, creases, or changes in color of the ear will be used by practitioners to determine what part of the body would benefit from ear seeding.
I suffer from on-and-off sleeplessness. Some nights I sleep just fine. But other nights I struggle to get to sleep, or if I do sleep, I wake up multiple times during the night. I’ve tried warm milk, chamomile tea, magnesium, stretching, yoga, reading, no screen time before bed, CBD tinctures, and hot toddies, and none have had a consistent impact. It was time to try ear seeding.
Unfortunately, I could not find a local ear seeding practitioner to apply ear seeds for me. So I ordered a home ear seeding kit.
I selected the Multi-Condition Vaccaria Kit from Earseeds.com for $48. But you can also order “seeds” made from Swarovski crystals or even solid gold if you like a little bling with your auricular therapy.
The kit arrived nicely packaged with the ear seeds arranged in rows of six by ten on little plastic trays. The kit also included a single alcohol wipe (woefully insufficient for 600 ear seeds), a sweet pair of tweezers, and a sheet of instructions.
The instruction sheet made big promises that ear seeds would not only resolve my sleeplessness, but would also relieve me of stress, anxiety, headaches, migraines, shoulder pain, neck pain, sciatica, excess weight and inflammation. The ear seeds could also improve my memory and restore my libido.
Ear seeds are, in my experience, impossible to apply yourself because accuracy is required to put the tiny seeds on exactly the right tiny spot. I cannot see into my ear without multiple mirrors, lots of concentration, and more flexibility than any 61-year-old possesses. So I asked my husband to do it.
Dan carefully applied the ear seeds based on the diagram on the instruction sheet. I wore the ear seeds for five days and gently rubbed the taped-on seeds about five times a day to stimulate the points.
One thing I realized right away is that scratching one’s ears is pleasant and ear seeding gets in the way of that pleasure. If you scratch too much, you’ll scratch those seeds right off. But, if I could sleep better, it would be worth the inconvenience.
I’m sorry to report that the ear seeds did not have any reliable relationship to whether I slept well or not. On two nights I did sleep well, but other three nights involved my usual tossing and turning and frustration.
I also had Dan stick on a fresh set of ear seeds on the points that would restore my libido. I figured nothing ventured, nothing gained. But, in this case, nothing was gained. Each time I massaged the ear seeds I waited for some sign that my youthful libido would come roaring back and I’d become a very popular person at home. Instead, I remained a sedate older woman who just wished she could give her ears a good scratch.
