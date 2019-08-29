After a year and a half as a Warwick Township Supervisor, Andrew Spade has resigned from his six-year term.

In July, Spade was named as Assistant District Attorney for Lancaster County. In his new position, he is unable to fulfill his term, due to requirements that a district attorney cannot hold elected office.

“We regretfully accept Andrew’s resignation,” said Logan Myers, chairman of the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors.

That means supervisors will be appointing a replacement for Spade’s remaining term of four-and-a-half years.

Although it is not necessarily required that they do so, the board indicated that they expect to name a replacement in September. With just four members currently on the board, there could be issues if a quorum was not met for voting at a future meeting. The board of supervisors in Warwick Township normally has five members.

Anyone interested in filling Spade’s remaining term should submit a letter of interest to the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors by Friday, Sept. 6. That letter should be delivered to the Warwick Township municipal office, 315 Clay Road, Lititz PA 17543.

Supervisors will then consider the candidates and name Spade’s replacement at the Sept.18 board of supervisors meeting.

“We appreciate the work that Andrew Spade has done with the supervisors,” noted Myers.

As the newest member of the Warwick Township supervisors, Spade served as Planning Commission liaison, as well as liaison for the Municipal Authority.

Before being named as Assistant District Attorney for Lancaster County, Spade had been an attorney with the Mejia Law Group in Ephrata for more than three years. He had previously served as Assistant Public Defender for Lancaster County for more than 15 years.