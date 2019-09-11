HONEY BROOK — While Lancaster Mennonite and Pequea Valley count on their No. 1 players to threaten par in the hotly contested Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four golf race, Warwick has built its unbeaten season in Section Two by being unspectacularly consistent throughout its lineup.
Nothing under 80 for the Warriors. Nothing over 90.
Week after week.
It works.
Brant Bomberger, the No. 5 player in the Warriors’ lineup, carded an 81 on Wednesday at the par-70 Honeybrook Golf Club to lead Warwick to a 5-0 record on the day. With one meet remaining, the 25-0 Warriors clinched first place in Section Two.
With a 341 team score, Warwick edged Ephrata (16-9) by eight shots, Garden Spot (16-9) by nine. The Warriors counted an 81, 85, 88 and 87.
Jeet Patel carded a 79 for Ephrata and Adam Hershey posted the same for Garden Spot.
Freshman Logan Wagner of Solanco survived a triple-bogey on No. 5 (his 14th hole of the day) to earn medalist honors with a 77.
Also playing at Honeybrook, Lancaster Mennonite entered the day with a slim one-win lead over the Braves. Coming off an uninspiring effort during its Section Four meet Tuesday, the Blazers rebounded with a score of 327 to edge PV by four shots Wednesday.
Led by Jonathan Glick’s season-best 4-over 74, which included a double and a triple bogey, LM improved to 23-2, while PV, going 3-1 on the day, stayed within striking distance at 21-4 with one meet remaining.
“It means a lot,” Glick said of his 74 (four shots below his season average) and the team bouncing back. “We didn’t play so well (Tuesday), so it was nice to come back and play better as a team.
“We’ve got one more to go, but we’re looking pretty good.”
Glick had a scare at the par-5 fourth, where his tee shot landed about a foot from the penalty area. He took advantage of the break making birdie.
Josiah Nissley more than kept the Braves close with season best 3-over 73 that included five birdies.
“They’re a good team,” Nissley said of the Blazers. “I just do what I can and hope my teammates play up to what they're capable of. I think we did pretty good. We have one match left and we're looking forward to it.”
The Braves’ 331 team total was a season-best.
Nissley had the putter working throughout the round, including on 18, where he rolled in a 45-footer for birdie. His putt of the day may have come at the sixth hole — a 15-footer for bogey after his drive rolled backward down the cart path some 150 yards, leaving him 300 yards to the 392-yard par-4 hole.
Phoebe Stover of Lancaster Country Day posted an 89 to lead the three girls in Section Four and Two fields.