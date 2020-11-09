Warwick High School students will continue to receive virtual instruction through the remainder of this week, with administrators citing a continued spike in COVID-19 cases as the reason they can’t resume in-person classes.

On Monday, Warwick School District officials reported 14 cases of the virus within the high school population. That’s two more than just a day earlier.

“Those individuals who are determined to be close contacts are being notified and are required to quarantine at home and away from others for 14 calendar days and may not attend school, school activities or utilize transportation during this time,” reads a letter signed by Superintendent April Hershey, as well as other administrators.

District officials also reported one COVID-19 case at Warwick Middle School; two cases at John Beck Elementary; and one case at Lititz Elementary.

As of Monday afternoon, students at the district’s elementary and middle schools were expected to continue in-building, face-to-face learning, according to the letter.

However, the caseload at Warwick High pushed the school into the district’s red/substantial spread phase, its most restrictive COVID-related designation, officials said. Under that designation, in-person learning is suspended and students are expected to participate in internet-based virtual learning.

That virtual learning originally was expected to end Tuesday, but the increase in cases has led administrators to extend it through Friday, officials announced.

“High school extracurricular activities both in- and out-of-season may not practice or participate in contests during the closure,” the letter reads.

Officials said they plan to monitor cases as the week progresses before determining whether it’s safe for Warwick High students to return to school for in-person classes Nov. 16.

In the letter, officials also address community members, who have apparently been critical of the virtual learning model.

“It is disheartening, disappointing and frustrating to see accusations of favoritism toward certain activities and events over others, as well as accusations about the timing of our closures,” the letter reads, without context. “Let me be clear: each and every decision we make is done to protect student and staff health and safety first, and each decision is made based on the facts of that particular case.”

District officials also thanked others for dispelling “rumors and inaccurate information.”

Warwick High School’s virtual learning extension came on the same day that officials at state Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced that Lancaster County has seen a “concerning” increase in the percentage -- 6.5% -- of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the past week.

That transmission level is considered substantial, according to the Wolf administration.

“We need Pennsylvanians to be united in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings,” Wolf said in a statement. “It is only by working together that Pennsylvanians can prevent the spread of the virus.”

Warwick High School to continue virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases by Sean Sauro on Scribd

Related coverage