Vote for your favorite in the special categories of LNP's Reader Choice Awards
More Headlines
- Coroner IDs man who died after motorcycle crash in Fulton Township Thursday night [update]
- Penn State ranked in both college football preseason polls
- 'A careless accident': Columbia mother grieves death of son, 19, shot by friend [video]
- Back to school: Here's when Lancaster County students start the 2019-20 school year
- He's the man behind the gnome village in Akron on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail [photos, video]
- After death of son, Lancaster city man is spreading hope with youth basketball league
- Here's what's playing at the movies in Lancaster County: Aug. 2 to 8
- Second-inning surge pushes Lititz Oddfellows past Hempfield Black in LNP Tournament Midget semifinal
- Manheim Township advances to LNP Tournament Midget final with win over Lancaster
- 8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3
- Local artist Stephen Leed is one of 26 exhibitors at this weekend's Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show