What Are You Taco-ing About?

While Lancaster is best known for Pennsylvania Dutch specialties like pork and sauerkraut, scrapple, chicken pot pie and fasnachts, we also have a small but vibrant taco scene. Are Lancaster tacos as authentic as what you’ll find closer to the Mexican border? Maybe not, but that doesn’t matter. These family-friendly restaurants offer great food at reasonable prices and are worth a visit when you’re in town.
Tacos in the city
Cocina Mexicana – 115 N, Prince St., Lancaster
The food – Cocina Mexicana was Lancaster’s first Mexican restaurant. Service is helpful and the setting cannot be beat. Reliably fresh and tasty, the standard tacos are all worth ordering: al pastor, carne enchilada, carne asada, pollo, carnitas, chorizo and lengua. For something a little different, try their arabes tacos; strips of grilled pork with an unusual sour chipotle sauce and sauteed onions, these are tangy and just a bit spicy. Their fish and shrimp tacos are on point with pristine seafood and crispy slaw. The menu includes a full range of tortas, enchiladas, burritos, platters and, of course, guacamole and salsas. Do not miss dessert! Their flan, when they have it, is the best in the county.
Plan your visit – The restaurant is in a cluster of artsy businesses ringing a hipster outdoor patio. For an adult-oriented summer day in the city, spend the afternoon visiting the art galleries along gallery row on Prince Street and the shops in the 300 block of Queen Street. Stop into Cocina Mexicana for an early taco dinner, then trot next door to see a movie or show at Zoetropolis, an arthouse theater and restaurant/bar. After your movie, saunter over to Columbia Kettleworks’ 2nd Gear Taproom and sip a freshly brewed kirsche weisse on the patio. Not ready to go home yet? Wander back to Zoetropolis’s bar for a cocktail made with charcoal-infused grey vodka, among other locally distilled spirits.
Tacos in Lititz
Chilangos Mexican Restaurant – 56 N. Broad St., Lititz
The food – Chilangos’ staff are welcoming and while the restaurant is often crowded with customers, the team works quickly. Classic Mexican tacos are served in a bright, lively dining room in the back. Chilangos has excellent carne asada, chorizo, lengue and al pastor tacos. In an uncommon twist, their chicken tacos use grilled chicken (not roasted) for an exceptionally juicy and savory result. Chilangos also offers birria tacos. Birria is beef that is slow-cooked until it is meltingly tender then piled on a soft corn taco shell with cheese and quickly pressed on a hot griddle. Cilantro, lime and onions are served on the side and add brightness and texture when sprinkled into the warm birria taco. The menu also has guacamole, homemade salsas, tortas, nachos, tamales, burritos, quesadillas and fajitas.
Plan your visit – Have a family day in Lititz by taking the kids to Lititz Springs Park to feed the ducks and play on the playgrounds. Grab a tasty taco lunch at Chilangos, then walk around town to check out the shops: Aaron’s Books, Wilbur Chocolate and Outback Toys are perfect for the kids. At Julius Sturgis Preztel Bakery, take an historic tour and roll your own soft pretzels. Grab an ice cream cone along Main Street and go home tired and happy.
Tacos in the western ‘burbs
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store – 805 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster
The food – Tequilas is a small restaurant with a shop stocked with a brightly colored Mexican items like purses, shoes, jewelry, and decor. Staff is friendly and happy to explain any menu items. The taco portions are generous – my three barbacoa tacos were so stuffed with tender beef, cheese, cilantro and onions that I could only finish two. The barbacoa was served with a beef consume dipping sauce sprinkled with cilantro and minced onion, and so tasty I finished as if it were soup. The al pastor tacos had the expected pineapple but were delightfully spiced up with a bit of added chorizo. Carnitas were also a winner, with slow-cooked pork. Tequilas also offers seared fresh tuna tacos, a Tex-Mex option that was also generous in portion but much lighter. The rest of the menu contains all the standbys, from guacamole to nachos, burritos, enchiladas, tortas, and platters.
Plan your visit – There is nothing to plan; you come to Tequila’s for the food, not for any nearby adventures. The restaurant is in a nondescript building along Rohrerstown Road, a busy suburban thoroughfare. Tequila’s is within easy driving distance of downtown Lancaster, Penn Medicine Lancaster and Park City Center mall but Tequila’s is worth a visit, no matter where in Lancaster County you’re coming from.