Top 5 Lancaster County comfort foods

As the seasons change and the temperature drops, the cold can chill you to the core. There is one remedy I have found to cure the seasonal blues: a home cooked meal. Luckily, Lancaster County is home to some of the best comfort food imaginable.
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord
2760 Old Philadelphia Pike
Bird-in-Hand
For those looking for a true taste of Pennsylvania Dutch home cooking, Bird-in-Hand Restaurant & Smorgasbord offers a local taste of comfort foods. Not sure what to try? Their smorgasbord offers a wide spread of Lancaster classics from tangy pineapple glazed ham balls to sweet and savory buttered noodles, a favorite in the colder months. Not to mention their dessert bar which includes another staple, shoo-fly-pie! This is also a fantastic restaurant to visit if you are looking for some ready-to-eat Thanksgiving grub without the hours of prep time or a hot kitchen. They have all your favorite dishes, such as turkey, honey glazed ham, sweet, candied yams and stuffing even my grandmother would approve of. Be sure to check out their gift shop on the way out, where you will see locally crafted jewelry, decorations and you can even snag some home-baked whoopie pies.
Lucky Dog
1942 Columbia Ave
Lancaster
The perfect casual night out destination for a brew, the game, and some local pub comforts. Lucky Dog Cafe, located on Columbia Avenue, offers some of the best appetizers that could serve as meals themselves. My favorite are their scallops wrapped in smoked bacon. Yes, they are as good as they sound and no, I did not share with the table. I love their unique take on some classic comfort foods. If you are feeling spicy, try their cheddar jalapeno meatloaf or their Yuengling battered shrimp with a Thai chili sauce. They also offer a variety of beers on tap which they rotate regularly. I tried the hazy Liquid Hoppiness IPA from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. that paired perfectly with their tenderloin tips sandwich, yum!
The Restaurant at Oregon Dairy
2900 Oregon Pike
Lititz
The Restaurant at Oregon Dairy has been a favorite of mine for years. They offer a wide variety of foods to try for both lunch and dinner, but my favorite is their breakfast. Their menu includes all things good including creamed chipped beef on toast and some of the best scrapple I’ve ever tasted: nice and crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. However, I love their baked oatmeal the most. There are numerous flavors to try like chocolate chip, cranberry nut and the best flavor (in my opinion): apple. The secret to enjoying the best bowl of hot baked oatmeal is to douse it with a pitcher of cold milk. Extra points if you can use locally sourced milk, directly from the Oregon Dairy farm. Trust me, it makes all the difference. You can even buy their baked oatmeal (and milk) from their grocery store, which is connected directly to their restaurant, and make your own at home. Be sure to wave goodbye to the cows as you leave!
Annie Bailey’s
28-30 E King St
Lancaster
Located in downtown Lancaster, Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House serves as a warm refuge for cold nights on the town. You can thaw out with a piping hot Irish coffee along with a home cooked meal sure to warm you from the inside out -- like the shepherd’s pie. The shepherd’s pie is served beautifully in a cast iron skillet with a piped chive-whipped potato crust and a meaty filling enrobed in gravy. Shepherd’s pie is served with a sweet Irish soda bread that pairs perfectly with this rich dish. Not in the mood for shepherd’s pie? Try their smoked meatloaf with a blackberry chipotle glaze which one of the employees even noted “is even better than mama makes.” You know he must be telling the truth to make such a bold statement, because at my house them’s fightin’ words!