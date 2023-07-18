This article appears in the Summer issue of Visit Lancaster, published by LNP Media Group.
Susquehanna River Loop
Less than 2 hours without stops, 65 miles.
I'll confess that riding a motorcycle in Lancaster County is best in the spring, summer, and fall. But with this past timid winter of no snow, very few cinders were put down on the roadways and I was able to leave the house each month, which helped me avoid the winter blues. This motorcycle loop is one of my favorite local rides and now that summer's here, every day is a terrific day to ride the river hills and twisty roads. I'll list a few places you could stop to take in the natural splendor of Lancaster and York Counties and the Susquehanna River, which connects them both. Keep the shiny side up.
Lock 12
The Susquehanna and Tidewater Canal was constructed between 1836 and 1839 for trade between the greater Harrisburg area and the Chesapeake Bay, Lock 12 is one of the best-preserved historic locks. The ruins of a sawmill with its dam, pond, and millrace are close by, several hundred feet up Anderson's Run, along with a double lime kiln that has been repaired.
Urey Overlook
A satellite location of the Susquehannock State Park system, Urey Overlook provides beautiful views of Weise Island, Lake Aldred, and the Safe Harbor Dam on the Susquehanna River. The 193-mile-long Mason-Dixon Trail passes at the viewpoint.
Long Level
Long Level offers a wonderful boating experience and recreational area for visitors to Lake Clarke. It is a nice stopping point to see boats, kayaks, and other watercraft.
Highpoint Scenic Vista
This park, which was established in 2007, rewards visitors with inspiring views of the Susquehanna River. The park is traversed by the Mason-Dixon Trail. From the parking lot to the hilltop route is a half mile.
Columbia Crossing River Trails Center
The Columbia Crossing trailhead serves as the starting point for the 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail. The Susquehanna River is crossed between Columbia and Wrightsville by the Veterans Memorial Bridge. The bridge opened on September 30, 1930.
Turkey Hill Overlook Trail
Views from the Turkey Hill Trail are breathtaking. You can stand close to the base of the two Turkey Hill Dairy Windmills during the 6-mile loop.
Safe Harbor Trestle Bridge
Recently reconstructed (2022), the $9 million dollar bridge is absolutely worth a visit for amazing views of the Susquehanna, the Safe Harbor Dam, and the petroglyph-covered rocks of Big Indian Rock and Little Indian Rock.
Route 324
My favorite part of the journey is this road. The ride features scenic twists, turns, and curves. If you’re hungry, stop at the Frogtown Cafe in Marticville. If you’re riding, park in the front.
Pinnacle Scenic Overlook
From this spot the Susquehanna River can be seen in all its glory. Hikers can use the Conestoga Trail to reach Kelly’s Run, Tucquan Glen/Pyfer Nature Preserves, and other locations from Pinnacle Scenic Overlook. Local hint: If you continue on the Conestoga Trail for a few hundred feet to the north from the overlook, you'll come to a rock outcropping for one of the best viewpoints.
