Lancaster County is known for having a wealth of local farms producing everything from meats and cheeses to dairy and vegetables, but how can you easily get a sampling of these items in one location? The answer is simple, visit one of these three unique markets! Not only will you find local produce, meats and cheeses, but you can round out your experience with locally made crafts, antiques, leather goods and sweet treats. These three markets are the best places to visit for the complete Lancaster County farm to flea market experience.
Root's Country Market & Auction
705 Graystone Road, Manheim | rootsmarket.com
• Open year-round, every Tuesday. April to Oct 9 am – 9 pm, Nov to Mar 9 am – 8 pm.
• Roots is my personal favorite of these three markets. It's mid-sized and both in and outdoors so it's a good place to visit rain or shine. This combo flea and farmers market hosts over 200 stand holders selling everything from fresh meats and bakery items to handmade crafts and antiques. Make sure to stop by the Byers Butterflake Bakery stand and grab a piece of the most delicious cake in Lancaster County or Creekside Produce for some amazing seasonal fruit and veggies.
Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction
955 N State St, Ephrata | greendragonmarket.com
• Open year-round, every Friday from 8 am – 8 pm
• Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction is both the largest and most eclectic experience among these markets sitting on almost 60 acres. You'll find a little bit of everything including handmade Amish furniture, antiques, cell phone cases, designer knock offs, and farm animals. There are seven large market buildings and many smaller shed-like structures with additional vendors so make sure to take your time and explore. There are some hidden gems to discover.
If you're there in the evening, be sure to watch the small animal auction for a true Lancaster County experience.
Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market
2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | birdinhandfarmersmarket.com
• Open year-round, from 9 am – 5:50 pm. Days of the week vary seasonally so make sure to check the website before you go.
• With just one single building to explore, Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market is the smallest of the three markets. However, it’s located in the heart of many Amish tourist destinations so it might be the most convenient place for you to visit on your tour de Lancaster County. Grab a seat at the old-fashioned lunch counter and enjoy some sweets at Uncle Leroy’s before perusing the hall for fresh meats, cheese and produce, baked goods, handicrafts, leather goods and locally themed souvenirs.
