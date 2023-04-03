Have early morning plans, but still want an exciting night out? Whether you are alcohol-free, cutting down, or “sober-curious,” there are so many fun mocktails to try that are far from an afterthought on these Lancaster menus. Check out a few of my favorites:
Per Diem
Lititz is home to some of the most unique, up-and-coming bars and restaurants in the county. Per Diem, connected to Hotel Rock Lititz (dare I say the culprit for most of our local celebrity sightings?) offers some great mocktails for those looking to unwind after a long day. They offer the most extensive list of non-alcoholic drinks that I’ve seen in this county. My favorite is the Nojito. It tastes exactly the way that it sounds- just like a mojito minus the hangover.
This drink substitutes tonic water for the white rum, so feel free to pound as many of these as you want. Mocktails have a tendency to be sweet which can be a deterrent. However, their N/A Spritz, containing non-alcoholic Riesling and a non-alcoholic aperitif, would suit anyone who prefers their drinks dry and wants to cut down on the sugar. More of a beer drinker? No problem! They also offer Brew Dog Hazy AF and Heineken 0.0, both great alternatives.
Their food was equally delicious. I paired my mocktails with their crispy fried brussels sprouts. They had a subtle kick of aioli and red chili flakes, so take heed if you are sensitive to spice. My server said she orders the Tour Burger after every shift – it’s a deeply satisfying double burger topped with caramelized onion, their special sauce, and bread and butter pickles.
50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz | Perdiemlititz.com
Decades
If you live a sober lifestyle or are just cutting down on the booze, it can be a challenge to find fun things to do that do not revolve around alcohol. I love Decades because there are so many fun activities to do while you are there. You can stock up on tokens and hit the arcade or you can bowl the night away (while sipping on your favorite mocktail of course).
Located on Queen Street in Downtown Lancaster, Decades offers anything but typical bowling alley food and drinks. When describing this restaurant to my dad I said, “think upscale Dave and Busters with a better menu.” All of their mocktails were presented beautifully. Aesthetically, their Chamomile Spritz came in at number one for me because the glass was adorably garnished with baby’s breath and a little plastic butterfly. This refreshing beverage, comprised of Moscato grapes, elderflower, and lemon, was refreshing and not overly sweet.
Another great mocktail, the Heart Container, includes honey ginger and Blue Laraha Citrus and tastes like a sip of sunshine. It was even topped with a neon red frozen heart. I also enjoyed Kirby’s Dreamland which tasted like a zippy raspberry lemonade and incorporated egg white which I was delighted to see in a mocktail.
Their food was on par with their drink menu, especially their Nashville hot vegan sandwich which was perfectly spicy and served with my favorite side - truffle fries. If you are wary of the heat or not into vegan food, they offer plenty of other options like their Decades burger, tenderloin tips sandwich and buffalo chicken egg rolls.
438 N Queen St, Lancaster | Decadeslancaster.com
Log Cabin
Opening in 1929, the Log Cabin has spent over 90 years perfecting their drink menu. Their cocktails span all the way back to the Prohibition-era when this Leola restaurant served as a speakeasy. Though mocktails are a relatively new concept, the Log Cabin provides equally captivating non-alcoholic options, offering the same fine-dining experience for all patrons.
Layered with blueberry syrup, lime juice, and club soda, the Blue Coat tasted as good as it looked. This ombre concoction was perfectly balanced with notes of citrus and mint. Just make sure to give it a stir to get all the good stuff up from the bottom. Their Pink Scarf served as my dessert since it incorporated peach puree, sprite, lemon and lime juice. My friend even put down his Penicillin cocktail to take a few sips of it, and he was equally impressed.
The Log Cabin’s food is served as elegantly as their drinks. Their Crackling Pork Shank Osso Buco which incorporated a Lancaster County root beer barbeque glaze, was so tender it fell off the bone. It paired beautifully with Anson Mills grits and sweet corn succotash. The Log Cabin combines true fine dining with a warm ambiance and attentive service. For all this, the prices are reasonable, and you don’t have to worry about paying for an Uber home. Highly recommend for date night.
11 Lehoy Forest Dr, Leola | Logcabin1933.com
To read more Visit Lancaster articles, click here.