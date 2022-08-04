Small Town Fun: Marietta, Mount Joy & Elizabethtown

Marietta
Shops & Attractions
• For the Love of Dog
30 West Market St Marietta, PA 17547
A one-stop boutique shop in Historic Marietta for your furry friends with hand selected foods, treats, and accessories.
• Homestead Furnishings & Gifts
161 South River Street Marietta, PA 17547
homesteadfurnishingsandgifts.com
Homestead Furnishings & Gifts features a fun mix of authentic and reproduction farmhouse-style furniture, accent pieces, accessories, lighting fixtures, their own line of candles, and more.
• Lancaster Recumbent
103 West Market St Marietta, PA 17547
Explore Historic Marietta and the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail on a recumbent bike! Lancaster Recumbent offers half day and full day rentals but reservations must be booked online.
• Musselman/Vesta Furnace
4 Donegal Place Marietta, PA 17547
mariettarestoration.org/musselmanvesta-furnace.html
The restored Musselman/Vesta Furnace that dates back to 1868 is located along the Northwest River Trail. Visitors can stop in to view photos, information, and an artifact display from seven of the furnaces, lumber mill, canal, and railroad that were once in the Chickies Historic District.
• Northwest Lancaster County River Trail
This trail is 18.6 miles long and runs along the Susquehanna River from Columbia through Falmouth. You can access the trail at the Musselman/Vesta Furnace (above) and walk, jog, run, or bike along the river through Marietta. There are historic ruins and scenic attractions along the way to explore.
• Susquehanna Stage
133 West Market St Marietta, PA 17547
Susquehanna Stage is located in a beautiful stone church and offers a unique theater experience. Shows change each month, so there is always something new and exciting to see.
Dine
• McCleary’s Pub
130 West Front Street Marietta, PA 17547
McCleary’s Pub is a charming restaurant with American & Irish cuisine and a large beer selection. Every Friday, they host live music – anything from blues to Irish folk music. There is also a 2,000-square foot enclosed patio for year-round dining.
• Shank’s Tavern
36 South Waterford Avenue Marietta, PA 17547
This is Lancaster County’s oldest continuously operated tavern established in 1814. Their menu includes everything from homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, and pizza, as well as a rotating selection of craft beers that run through their state-of-the-art glycol system. They also offer an eclectic mix of nightly specials throughout the week, live music, and outdoor seating.
• Stanley’s Trailside
392 East Front St Marietta, PA 17547
Housed in a 200+ year old restored building, Stanley’s Trailside offers award-winning fresh cut steaks, flavorful hand crafted baker’s burgers, seafood, chicken, and delicious starters.
• The Railroad House Inn & Perry Street Cellar
280 West Front St Marietta, PA 17547
The Railroad House Inn serves locally sourced seasonal cuisine. From burgers and steaks to salads and soups, they offer a little bit of everything. The Main Dining room is steampunk-inspired for a unique dining experience while the Broadbeck Room – the original servant’s kitchen – retains a more historically accurate look.
One floor below is Perry Street Cellar. This was once the original coal cellar for the property but now has a speakeasy feel with an old copper bar.
Bed & Breakfasts
• Ascot House Bed and Breakfast
219 West Market St Marietta, PA 17547
This classic Georgian bed and breakfast is located in the heart of Historic Marietta. There are six rooms to choose from, each with a private spa-style bath. There is also a classic library and English garden to enjoy. A bonus of this B&B is that it is also dog friendly.
• B.F. Hiestand House Bed & Breakfast
722 East Market Street Marietta, PA 17547
This High Queen Anne Victorian Bed & Breakfast has five uniquely styled rooms – each with its own private bath and premium linens. There is also a separate cottage, separate from the main inn, which has its own private entrance and is dog friendly.
• Railroad House Inn
280 West Front St Marietta, PA 17547
This charming bed and breakfast was built in 1823 and houses 12 guest rooms, eight of which feature a private bath. Other amenities include two restaurants – one located on the first floor and the other, the speakeasy Perry Street Cellar, located in the basement.
• Susquehanna Manor Inn Bed and Breakfast
3272 Maytown Road Marietta, PA 17547
This 1840 Victorian Mansion is right off of Route 441 and has six unique suites, plus an additional suite for larger family groups. Each suite has its own unique features. The exterior features beautiful landscaping, a pond with a fountain, and a walking trail.
Mount Joy
Shops & Attractions
• Eastland Alpacas
2089 Risser Mill Road Mount Joy, PA 17552
Get some one-on-one time with adorable alpacas when you book a farm tour at Eastland Alpacas. You will also learn more about them and the products made from their fiber. Tours are conducted throughout the year, but must be set up in advance.
• Fourth Fridays
Downtown Mount Joy
Every fourth Friday of the month, downtown businesses extend their hours into the evening. Each month features a special theme and events from 5 pm to 8 pm.
• Grandview Vineyard
1489 Grandview Road Mount Joy, PA 17552
Sample Grandview’s variety of wines in their tasting room and stick around for live music Friday and Saturday nights that is offered year-round. They offer a light food menu or bring your own food.
• Ladybug Suds N’ Scrubs
45 East Main Street Mount Joy, PA 17552
Handcrafted and all natural bath, beauty, and home products.
• The Country Store
3140 Mount Joy Road Mount Joy, PA 17552
This grocery store makes the shopping list because of its cute selection of gifts and home décor. They carry purses, scarves, candles, wall art, seasonal items and more.
• The Craft Factory Studio
206 East Main Street Mount Joy, PA 17552
Get creative during your stay by visiting The Craft Factory Studio. Walk in and create something new or choose from pre-made crafts. Create something fun to take home to commemorate your stay.
Dine
• Bube’s Brewery
102 North Market Street Mount Joy, PA 17552
One building, five dining experiences! Dine in The BottlingWorks, The Biergarten, The Copper Shed, The Catacombs, or Alois - all located in the intact 19th century brewery and museum complex. Bube’s also features live events, an art gallery, and store.
• Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant
1050 West Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
Gus’s is the place to go for all the delicious comfort foods! They also offer fresh seafood daily, Specialty Greek cuisine, and breakfast is served all day.
• Harvey’s Main Street Bar-B-Q
304 East Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
Don’t miss this award winning Bar-B-Q when making your way through Mount Joy. Harvey’s has all the mouth-watering meats – ribs, chicken, slow-roasted pork, and brisket – plus homemade sides to go with!
• Mosby’s Pub
215 East Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
Located along Main Street in Mount Joy, Mosby’s has all the delicious pub foods you could possibly want and a great selection of craft beers. They are best known for their famous wings that come in a variety of flavors.
Bed & Breakfasts
• Cameron Estate Inn
1855 Mansion Lane Mount Joy, PA 17552
This historic and elegant B&B is situated in the countryside and features 18 rooms with private baths. Stroll through the property’s rose gardens and enjoy dining at their full service restaurant.
• Hillside Farm Bed & Breakfast
607 Eby Chiques Road Mount Joy PA, 17552
Cozy, inviting, and secluded. Enjoy your stay in an 1821 pre-Civil War farmhouse surrounded by one of the largest areas of farmland left in Lancaster County. Innkeepers offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast served family-style each morning and snacks throughout the day.
• Olde Square Inn
127 East Main Street Mount Joy, PA 17552
Olde Square Inn is a three-story brick Colonial Revival home built in the early 1920s located in the heart of downtown Mount Joy. There are four suites inside the home, and the Carriage House, located outside of the Main House, all of which retain original architectural details.
• Meadow View K Farm Guest House
612 Eby Chiques Road Mount Joy, PA 17552
Stay in a 1870s colonial stone Guest House in the countryside of Mount Joy. In addition to your stay, you can enjoy a farm tour and see cows, calves, chickens, miniature horses, and more. This is an ideal place for larger families since they can accommodate up to eight people.
Elizabethtown
Shopping & Attractions
• Candy Unicornium
2 West High Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
This store is fun for both kids and adults alike. They have all the candy you can think of, including old fashioned and retro candy.
• Charlamay’s Trinkets & Treasures
45 South Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
(717) 287-6954
A great place for gifts, Charlamay’s has wall art, candles, jewelry, home décor, and more. If you are lucky, you will get to meet Charlamay the dog on your visit!
• Jeremy Crow’s House of Oddities and Curious Goods
6 North Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Brand new to Elizabethtown, this one-of-a-kind store features oddities, art, and a gift shop.
• Knock Knock Boutique
8 South Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Independently owned and operated shop with affordable jewelry and fashionable accessories.
• Trellis Marketplace
153 East High Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
This collaborative boutique of over 30 vendors and artists is located in a renovated century-old church. You’ll find home décor, vintage items, handmade goodies, antiques, and more.
• Winters Heritage House Museum
47 East High Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
The Winters Heritage House Museum is housed in two of the commuity’s earliest structures dating back to 1760s. They offer a variety of tours, from drop-in tours of the building to longer scheduled tours.
Dine
• Black Gryphon Dining & Spirits
54 Mount Gretna Road Elizabethtown, PA 17022
All food at the Black Gryphon is made fresh to order and is locally sourced. They offer American, Welsh, and Italian food and a variety of entertainment.
• Funk Brewing
28 South Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Located in the former Elizabethtown Hotel in the heart of downtown Elizabethtown, Funk Brewing serves a large selection of its own craft beers and locally sourced food. Oftentimes, you will be able to catch live music here, too.
• Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille
45 North Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
This American-style restaurant features all the favorites – burgers, fries, sandwiches, pasta, and salad – plus craft beers and microbrew beers. PS – their fish tacos are AMAZING.
• Whisk Café
98 Masonic Drive Door #102 Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Local, made to order breakfast and lunch, fresh brewed coffee, and delicious baked goods. This restaurant is newer to Elizabethtown, but has quickly become a community favorite.
Bed & Breakfasts
• Moonstone Manor
2048 Zeager Road Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Moonstone Manor has 11 luxurious suites to choose from. Start each day with breakfast pastries, bottomless fresh brewed and locally roasted coffee, and a full menu of delicious breakfast foods.
• West Ridge Bed & Breakfast
1285 West Ridge Road Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Away from the hustle and bustle of town and located on a scenic 18-acre estate, West Ridge Bed & Breakfast has nine themed rooms to pick from in the main house and guest house.