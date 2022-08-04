Rainy Day Fun

Museums are always a favorite of mine when traveling because it gives me a chance to learn more about where I am visiting, or just learn more in general and pass the time when the weather may not be cooperating. Lancaster has a lot to offer when it comes to museums. Whether it is art or science, here are some great places to visit on those rainy and snowy days while you are in Lancaster that are great for both adults and kids alike.
Lancaster Science Factory
454 New Holland Avenue Lancaster, PA 17602
The Lancaster Science Factory is hours of hands-on fun and learning with over 75 exhibits. This is truly a favorite place to visit for my kids. I cannot blame them either because in what other museum do you have permission to run wild and free and touch everything? Each of the museum’s exhibits covers a different STEM topic: Light and Vision, Electricity and Magnetism, Mechanics and Motion, Structural Engineering, Acoustics and Sound, Fluid Dynamics, and Puzzles, Math and Logic.
Some of our favorite things to do when we visit include building K’NEX cars and racing them, building a truss bridge, experimenting with all the features in the Water Lab, and the Tennis Ball Launcher. But honestly, it is all so much fun that we started in one end and found ourselves going back to certain exhibits to try things two, three, or four more times. The Lancaster Science Factory is definitely a place that could keep your kids occupied for an entire day.
Along with all of the fun exhibits is the Hall of Heroes. Each sign features an important figure in STEM and lists their contributions. Most of the exhibits correlate to the discoveries of these figures, so this gives you a chance to explain to your kids how these theories and discoveries came to be.
North Museum of Nature and Science
400 College Avenue Lancaster, PA 17603
The North Museum of Nature and Science is located on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster city and has three levels of exhibits to explore.
The first floor is kid-friendly with interactive, hands-on exhibits perfect for kids up to grade 8, but just as enjoyable for adults too. You first enter the Explore Nature Gallery that has a live beehive, interactive tree model, digital microscope, and other fun displays. Next is the live animal room with snakes, lizards, turtles, tarantulas, and more. On our visit, they had two animals out that we could pet and learn more about. Other exhibits on the first floor include the Lego Lab, The Coding Center, and Explore the Past – complete with a dinosaur model, skull and bones, and more.
The second floor of the museum contains an exhibit with Arthropods from Around the Globe with stunningly preserved butterflies, spiders, and more. There is also a STEAM gallery of artwork by local artists on this floor.
On the museum’s lowest level, there are floor-to-ceiling enclosed glass cases of present day and pre-20th century taxidermy in the Ornithology Room. While some of the specimens, such as owls and eagles, are alive and well today, some birds can only be seen here because they have been lost to extinction in North America. On the other side of the lower level is the Geology Room with rocks and minerals found locally and all over the world.
Complete your day at the North Museum with a visit to their Planetarium – South Central Pennsylvania’s largest! They offer two shows – one geared towards a younger audience, and one for older children and adults.
President Buchanan’s Wheatland & LancasterHistory Museum
1120 Marietta Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
I have lived in Lancaster County all my life and this is one of those places I really “slept” on. I am all about museums and learning about the history of this place I grew up in, but Buchanan was not exactly the greatest President that has ever lived so I figured anything involving him might be lame. I was so wrong.
Your tour at Wheatland begins with a short 24-minute short film about James Buchanan’s life. This covers the timeframe that he bought Wheatland, his presidency, and through the end of his life. Once the film concludes, you walk from the museum to the main house to meet your tour guide, who will be appropriately dressed for the mid-1800s. You will visit each room that has been restored within the residence and the guide will point out many furnishings and accessories and tell you the story that goes with them. This includes the sitting room that Buchanan used as his Oval Office during his time as President. You will also learn more about his niece and nephew, whom Buchanan came to care for when they were orphaned at a young age and who played a large role in his presidency and at Wheatland.
Once the inside tour concludes, you are able to walk the grounds of Wheatland and view the home from the outside and admire its symmetrical Federal architecture. There are also several outbuildings to see, such as the cold cellar and smokehouse, privy, and more. The Tanger Arboretum is also on the grounds surrounding Wheatland and a map is available for self-guided tours.
Included in your admission to Wheatland includes a visit to the LancasterHistory museum. When I visited, current exhibits were Lancaster in the ‘60s and Lincoln: The Constitution and The Civil War.
Pre-purchased tickets are recommended, as tour capacity is limited. You can expect to spend about two and a half hours touring Wheatland and the museum. This attraction is best suited for older children – 8-years-old and up.
Demuth Museum
120 East King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
Charles Demuth (1883 – 1935) was an American Modernist Artist who was born and raised in Lancaster. Many art history courses teach about his works being important for inspiring abstract impressionism and later on, pop art. He was a very versatile artist that painted a variety of subjects – from precisionist buildings, to Cezanne-inspired watercolors, folk art that had a touch of modern art principles from Europe, and more. He also created his own type of work with poster portraits – depicting someone without creating a portrait of their face.
The Demuth Museum is housed in a space that once served as his family’s home and his studio. The entire first floor is dedicated to Demuth’s artwork only. This is a rotating exhibit so you may find different works of art on display at different times.
While you browse Demuth’s featured works, you can also learn more about his life’s story, which is quite fascinating. He had always been plagued with health issues. During a year of bed rest from a hip condition, his parents purchased art supplies to help keep him busy.
The Demuth Museum also features other exhibits and events throughout the year. While you are there and experiencing Lancaster’s history, you can also stop in at Demuth’s Tobacco Shop, which is said to be the oldest tobacco shop in the United States. The shop was established in 1770 by Demuth’s family.
The Demuth Museum is closed between public exhibitions. If you plan to visit, check their website to see if they will be open.
Lancaster Museum of Art
135 North Lime Street Lancaster, PA 17602
The Lancaster Museum of Art is located within the Grubb Mansion. This building was once the townhouse for ironmaster Clement Bates Grubb and is the most intact and sophisticated expression of Greek Revival style domestic architecture in Lancaster City.
Once you have admired the architecture of the building, inside you will find over 400 pieces representing 200+ artists. While most are paintings, drawings, and collages, they also have ceramic, wood, and metal sculptures. The permanent collection is displayed in smaller special exhibitions over time.
Lancaster Museum of Art also has special exhibitions throughout the year but is closed between public exhibitions. If you plan to visit, check their website to see if they will be open.