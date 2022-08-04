LOCAL PICKS Unique Finds and Holiday Shopping Experiences

One of my favorite things about the winter season in the midst of hibernating is reaching out to connect with friends and family – whether in person, virtually or even just by sending them a care package to let them know I’m thinking of them. ‘Tis the season for bringing the perfect hostess gift to the party and finally finding that unique item for your mother-in-law, best friend, or for yourself (you know you needed a little something special for that bare wall in your dining room). It’s always a thrill to find something that cries out “I was thinking of you” or “this would go perfectly in that space”. Lancaster County has so many local shops with unusual finds that will help you get that one-of-a-kind shopping experience you crave. Here’s a list of some great places to shop to find those unique pieces while you’re visiting our special county:
Handmade & Arts:
•Creatively Lancaster Makers Markets, Various Locations & Dates | creativelylancaster.com
• Hamilton Wax Co, Sold at Various Locations | hamiltonwaxco.com
• Trellis Marketplace, Elizabethtown | trellis-marketplace.com
• Prussian Street Arcade, Manheim | prussianstreetarcade.com
• Artisan Mill Co, Lititz | no website
• Barrick Design Inc., Downtown Lancaster | barrickdesign.com
• Building Character, Downtown Lancaster | buildingcharacterstore.wordpress.com
• Christiane David Gallery, Downtown Lancaster | christianedavid.com
• Cross Keys Wood Works, Downtown Lancaster | no website
• Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, Downtown Lancaster | freimanstoltzfus.com
• Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsman, Downtown Lancaster | pacrafts.org
For the Foodie:
• Lancaster Cast Iron, Conestoga | lancastercastiron.com
• Zest!, Lititz | zestchef.com
• Mandros Imported Foods, Downtown Lancaster | mandrosimportedfoods.net
• Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom, Downtown Lancaster | seasonstaproom.com/pages/lancaster-pa
• Spice & Tea Exchange, Downtown Lancaster | spiceandtea.com/lancaster
Amish Specialties:
• Amish Farm & House, East Lancaster | amishfarmandhouse.com
• Log Cabin Quilt Shop, Bird-In-Hand | logcabinquiltshop.com
• Peaceful Valley Furniture, Strasburg & Intercourse | peacefulvalleyfurniture.com
• The Old Country Store, Intercourse | theoldcountrystore.com
Vintage / Thrift:
• Ella Jane Vintage, Downtown Lancaster | ellajanevintage.com
• Redeux Vintage, Downtown Lancaster | redeuxvintage.com
• TellTale Dress, Downtown Lancaster | telltaledress.com
• The Scarlet Willow, Downtown Lancaster | thescarletwillow.com
• Space, Downtown Lancaster | spacelancaster.com
• Lancaster County Antique Center, Denver | lancastercountyantiquecenter.com
Boutiques:
• Boutique 1780, Manheim | boutique1780.com
• Tiger’s Eye, Lititz | tigerseyelititz.com
• Taupe, Lancaster | no website
• Ellicott & Co, Downtown Lancaster | ellicott.co
• Festoon, Downtown Lancaster | shopfestoon.com
• Nicole Taylor Boutique, Downtown Lancaster | nicoletaylorboutique.com
• Pappagallo, Downtown Lancaster | pappagallolancaster.com
• Realm and Reason, Downtown Lancaster | realmandreason.com
• Sophie Stargazer Boutique, Downtown Lancaster | sophie-stargazer-boutique.myshopify.com
Touristy Finds:
• Central Market, Downtown Lancaster | centralmarketlancaster.com
• Fox Duck, Downtown Lancaster | foxduck.com
• Madcap & Co., Downtown Lancaster | madcapandco.com
• Kitchen Kettle Village, Intercourse | www.kitchenkettle.com
Home & Unique Finds:
• Bunyaad Marketplace, Lititz | bunyaad.com
• Fernish, Lancaster | fernishhome.com
• Details, Downtown Lancaster | detailslancaster.com
• Cocalico Creek, East Lancaster | cocalicocreek.com
• Beautiful Home, Ronks | beautifulhome.shop