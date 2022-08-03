Local Favorites – Donuts

With its Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, Lancaster has a long tradition of local bakeries that produce delectable pies, fresh breads and sweet treats -- especially donuts. Here are a few of my favorite spots to grab donuts while you are in the area.
Shady Maple- When you walk into the southeastern doors of Lancaster Central Market you will immediately be greeted by the wall of donuts at Shady Maple’s stand. The sight is as sweet as the smell. They have long johns, classic donuts, specialty donuts and even donuts for pets. My favorite is a lemon powdered donut, as I am a fiend for all things lemon.
Achenbach’s- When people learn that I live near Leola, the first question I get is, “Have you been to Achenbach’s?” Every local knows that Achenbach’s is “the home of the long john,” an éclair-shaped, yeasty treat cloaked in icing or glaze. When I asked the woman behind the counter what the most popular long john flavor was, she said vanilla. However, the customer standing beside me exclaimed, “chocolate and peanut butter!” I would have to say that both are my favorite. Achenbach’s is celebrating 67 years in business and it is no surprise as to why, with their undisputed reputation of selling the best long johns in town.
Byers Butterflake Bakery- Visiting Byers Butterflake Bakery during February is like walking into a Valentine’s Day card. The shop is full of pink sprinkles, heart-themed décor, and candy-colored treats. While Byers’ year-round treats include many pastries beyond donuts, their glazed stuffed donuts are my favorites. Byers is perfect for your morning donut stop or as your go-to bakery for all your special occasions.
Beiler’s- Immediately upon walking into Beiler’s you are welcomed by their colorful array of donuts. They have every kind of specialty donut flavor imaginable, from chocolate covered strawberry to maple bacon. They offer classic flavors as well, but it is hard not to choose one of the more unusual options. My favorites are their key lime donuts and apple fritters (one of their most popular treats). The key lime donut is lightly sweet, and the icing is fluffy and smooth. The apple fritters are packed with rich flavor and chunks of fresh apple. One thing that makes this shop so special is that you can watch the staff create these delicious donuts right in front of you.