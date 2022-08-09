Lancaster County Small Towns

The small towns in Lancaster County hold some of this area’s most hidden gems. From local creameries, where you can get the freshest ice cream around, to locally owned shops and restaurants, where every new customer makes the owners’ heart burst with happiness, small town businesses are what make these places a must-see stop on any trip.
Lititz
Shop
Bunyaad Marketplace
19 East Main Street, Lititz | bunyaad.com
Fair Trade rugs and curated home decor and gifts.
Atlas General Store
46 E Main Street, Lititz | atlasgeneralstore.co {yes it is .co not .com}
This store has something for everyone. Atlas calls itself a modern general store, featuring maker-made and socially conscious vendors. They have everything from home décor, fashion accessories, stationery, bath & body, kitchen related, and men’s products. You’ll be sure to find something unique and special.
Wilbur Chocolate Store
45 N. Broad Street, Lititz | wilburbuds.com
Chocolate and candy store - a historic brand, iconic to Lititz.
Main Street Peddler
22 East Main Street, Lititz | facebook.com/TheMSPLititz
Unique gifts and collectables for the home.
The Savory Gourmet
53 North Broad Street, Lititz | savorygourmetlititz.com
Specialty food shop offering fine cheeses, exotic meats, and a variety of gourmet items.
Dine
Per Diem
50 Rock Lititz Boulevard, Lititz | perdiemlititz.com
American restaurant and bar using local ingredients in its eclectic mix of dishes & drinks. Located inside Hotel Rock Lititz.
Tied House
27-31 Main Street, Lititz | tiedhouselititz.com
Amazing food and friendly service. I’ve never had something I didn’t like at Tied House. This restaurant is a venture of the St. Boniface Craft Brewing company and combines their locally brewed beer and hand-picked Pennsylvania wines and spirits with a delectable menu featuring locally sourced, house-smoked and roasted ingredients. It’s casual and family friendly atmosphere provides a great place to grab a beer, eat and take a load off. Make sure to get the fries, you’ll thank me later!
Blackworth Live Fire Grill
52 N Broad Street, Lititz | blackworthlititz.com
American cuisine using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, cooked over an open flame.
Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream
49 N Broad Street, Lititz | https://www.facebook.com/grecos717
Homemade Italian ice and homemade ice cream.
Appalachian Brewing Company
55 North Water Street, Lititz | abcbrew.com
Brewpub featuring their own handcrafted beers, craft sodas and traditional pub fare.
Do
Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery
219 East Main Street, Lititz | juliussturgis.com
The Julius Sturgis Pretzel Factory was the first commercial pretzel bakery in America. Here you can take a tour of the original bakery and get a hands on lesson in pretzel making. You’ll see the original ovens built by Julius Sturgis himself, and learn about the history of pretzels in America. After your tour, enjoy a freshly made soft pretzel and shop for treats and souvenirs in the store. This experience is both budget friendly and fun for all ages.
Lititz Historical Foundation & Museum
137-145 East Main Street, Lititz | lititzhistoricalfoundation.com
See and experience the rich history of Lititz with costumed guides who explain what life was like for an 18th century family.
Lititz Springs Park
24-28 North Broad Street, Lititz | lititzspringspark.org
A quiet, family-friendly place to relax, unwind and soak in the ambiance. Includes multiple play areas and a natural spring that runs the length of the park.
High Sports
727 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | highsports.com
Entertainment for the entire family - miniature golf, go-karts, batting cages, driving range and car wash.
Penn Cinema
571 Airport Road, Lititz | penncinema.com
Take in a movie, featuring top-notch digital audio and projection, recliners, reserved seating and the only IMAX in Lancaster County.
To see more of what Lititz has to offer, visit lititzpa.com.
Strasburg
Shop
Beautiful Home Interiors
366 Hartman Bridge Road | beautifulhome.shop
On trend home furnishings, plants and décor for every member of the family.
Strasburg Antique Market
207 Georgetown Road, Strasburg | StrasburgAntiqueMarket.com
Three floors of authentic antiques and unique collectables in a beautifully restored 1898 tobacco warehouse.
A Find in Time
17 West Main Street, Strasburg | Facebook: A-Find-in-Time
Special finds and unique discoveries, including lots of sports memorabilia, records and books.
Wire to Fire Artisan Gallery
11 East Main Street, Strasburg | wiretofire.art
Handmade jewelry, pottery and other artisan goods, including blown glass, metal work, fabric art, paintings and more.
Peaceful Valley Furniture
421 Hartman Bridge Rd, Strasburg | peacefulvalleyfurniture.com
Peaceful Valley Furniture provides homes across America with the timeless value of handmade, Amish-crafted furniture.
Dine
Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store
1 W Main Street, Strasburg | strasburg.com/creamery-cafe
Strasburg Creamery in the heart of downtown Strasburg is the old fashioned soda parlor you’ve been dreaming of. Over their 30 years in business, the Creamery has served over 300 different homemade ice cream flavors! The ice cream is made onsite and they make their own waffle cones daily, which you can smell when you walk in the door. In addition to ice cream, Strasburg Creamery also serves coffee, tea and a full café menu for both breakfast and lunch.
Speckled Hen Coffee
141 E Main Street, Strasburg | www.speckledhencoffee.com
Craft coffee house featuring fresh and local artisan foods.
Café 1832
305 Gap Road, Ronks | cafe1832.com
Scratch-made menu options featuring fresh ingredients located on the property of Strasburg Rail Road.
Casey Jones’ Restaurant
312 Paradise Lane, Ronks | redcaboosemotel.com/caseyjonesrestaurant
Located in an original railroad dining car, this family-friendly dining experience features Lancaster County favorites that everyone will enjoy.
Fireside Tavern
1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg | dsfireside.com
High end American food served in a cozy tavern setting, with beautiful views of Lancaster County farmland.
Do
Strasburg Rail Road
301 Gap Road, Ronks | strasburgrailroad.com
Strasburg Rail Road is America’s oldest operating railroad. The Rail Road operated five vintage steam trains and 20 operating passenger cars. At the station, there are shops, a playground and snack stand where you can get goodies before or after your ride. With your ticket, you will receive a 45-minute, round-trip ride through the serene Amish countryside. If you wish and with appropriate notice at booking, you are able to disembark the train half way through the journey for the picnic grove. Groff’s Grove picnic area has benches, grills and playground equipment for a family friendly meal. It is also located near Cherry Crest Adventure Farm if you want to spend some time there during your journey. To finish your ride and return to the station, just board any later train. Strasburg Rail Road also has many events during the year, including semi-annual appearances from Thomas the Tank Engine. This is no doubt an awesome adventure for families to embark upon.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm
150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | cherrycrestadventurefarm.com
From food and shopping to a petting zoo, corn maze, live entertainment and 50+ activities for people of all ages, this 15-acre farm has it all.
Village Greens Miniature Golf
1444 Village Road, Strasburg | villagegreens.com
Choose between two courses on 13 acres of beautiful countryside, then visit the snack shoppe for old-fashioned milk shakes and hand dipped ice cream.
The Amish Village
199 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks | amishvillage.com
Take a step back in time when you tour an authentically furnished Old Order Amish farmhouse and one-room schoolhouse. After your tour, stop in the Amish Village gift and souvenir store to take home a little piece of Lancaster County.
Sight & Sound Theatres
300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks | sight-sound.com
The bible comes to life in spectacular, Broadway quality performances.
To see more of what Strasburg has to offer, visit strasburgpa.com.
Bird-in-Hand
Shop
Calkins’ Vine & the Branches
2709 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | vineandthebranches.com
This little shop features hand-finished furniture and home decor in farmhouse, shabby chic, bohemian and vintage styles along with unique gifts and collectibles. Inside you’ll find adorable tiny rooms showcasing each type of décor. You’ll be sure to find something for everyone to love.
Creative Rustic Furniture
2709 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | reallancastercounty.com/creative-rustic-furniture
Primitive furniture and farmhouse décor thoughtfully designed and skillfully made from reclaimed wood, live-edge slabs and other natural elements.
Creative Home Shoppe
2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | reallancastercounty.com/shops/specialty-shops/gift-shops/creative-home-shoppe/
Offers a variety of home accents including candles, holiday pieces, flags and other outdoor décor.
Log Cabin Quilt Shop
2679 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | logcabinquiltshop.com
Large variety of beautiful handmade quilts as well as patterns, books, fabrics and notions to make your own quilt.
The Speckled Sheep
2707 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | thespeckledsheep.com
Yarn and gift shop with items from local artisans including artwork, gifts, jewelry, home décor and more.
Dine
Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café
2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | bird-in-hand.com/bakery
Delicious, handcrafted casual cuisine, baked goods and ice cream from the freshest ingredients.
Bird-in-Hand Restaurant & Smorgasbord
2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | bird-in-hand.com/restaurant-smorgasbord
Scratch-made Amish country food from local producers on an all-you-can-eat buffet or via table service.
Smokehouse BBQ & Brews at Plain & Fancy Farm
3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | smokehousebbqandbrews.com
Located inside the Plain and Fancy farm’s gift shop you’ll be surprised to find this delicious BBQ restaurant. The dining room has a southern comfort feel where you can savor your time and meal. The service is very friendly and the mac and cheese tastes just like mom used to make. It’s not to be missed!
Do
Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market
2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505 | birdinhandfarmersmarket.com
Indoor market featuring fresh meats, cheese and produce, baked goods, made-to-order foods, locally made crafts, old fashioned toys, leather goods and locally themed souvenirs.
Bird-in-Hand Stage
2760 Old Philadelphia Pike #A, Bird-in-Hand | bird-in-hand.com/stage
Broadway style musical theatre in an intimate setting that keeps guests coming back for more.
Water’s Edge Mini Golf
230 N Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand | watersedgegolf.net
Family-owned miniature golf course with courses, a petting zoo and an ice cream shop.
Kauffman’s Fruit Farm
3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | kauffmansfruitfarm.com
Country market featuring home-grown and homemade foods, PA Dutch favorites and bulk items.
Aaron and Jessica’s Amish Buggy Rides
3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks | amishbuggyrides.com
Take a horse-drawn buggy ride though a real Amish village and learn about the Lancaster County Amish community.
To see more of what Bird-in-Hand has to offer, visit bird-in-hand.com.