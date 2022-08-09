Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Lancaster County Small Towns

The small towns in Lancaster County hold some of this area’s most hidden gems. From local creameries, where you can get the freshest ice cream around, to locally owned shops and restaurants, where every new customer makes the owners’ heart burst with happiness, small town businesses are what make these places a must-see stop on any trip.

101716 Lititz 02.jpg

Lititz

Shop

Bunyaad Marketplace

19 East Main Street, Lititz | bunyaad.com

Fair Trade rugs and curated home decor and gifts.

Atlas General Store

46 E Main Street, Lititz | atlasgeneralstore.co {yes it is .co not .com}

This store has something for everyone. Atlas calls itself a modern general store, featuring maker-made and socially conscious vendors. They have everything from home décor, fashion accessories, stationery, bath & body, kitchen related, and men’s products. You’ll be sure to find something unique and special.

Wilbur Chocolate Store

45 N. Broad Street, Lititz | wilburbuds.com

Chocolate and candy store - a historic brand, iconic to Lititz.

Main Street Peddler

22 East Main Street, Lititz | facebook.com/TheMSPLititz

Unique gifts and collectables for the home.

The Savory Gourmet

53 North Broad Street, Lititz | savorygourmetlititz.com

Specialty food shop offering fine cheeses, exotic meats, and a variety of gourmet items.

Dine

Per Diem

50 Rock Lititz Boulevard, Lititz | perdiemlititz.com

American restaurant and bar using local ingredients in its eclectic mix of dishes & drinks. Located inside Hotel Rock Lititz.

Tied House

27-31 Main Street, Lititz | tiedhouselititz.com

Amazing food and friendly service. I’ve never had something I didn’t like at Tied House. This restaurant is a venture of the St. Boniface Craft Brewing company and combines their locally brewed beer and hand-picked Pennsylvania wines and spirits with a delectable menu featuring locally sourced, house-smoked and roasted ingredients. It’s casual and family friendly atmosphere provides a great place to grab a beer, eat and take a load off. Make sure to get the fries, you’ll thank me later!

Blackworth Live Fire Grill

52 N Broad Street, Lititz | blackworthlititz.com

American cuisine using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, cooked over an open flame.

Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream

49 N Broad Street, Lititz | https://www.facebook.com/grecos717

Homemade Italian ice and homemade ice cream.

Appalachian Brewing Company

55 North Water Street, Lititz | abcbrew.com

Brewpub featuring their own handcrafted beers, craft sodas and traditional pub fare.

Do

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

219 East Main Street, Lititz | juliussturgis.com

The Julius Sturgis Pretzel Factory was the first commercial pretzel bakery in America. Here you can take a tour of the original bakery and get a hands on lesson in pretzel making. You’ll see the original ovens built by Julius Sturgis himself, and learn about the history of pretzels in America. After your tour, enjoy a freshly made soft pretzel and shop for treats and souvenirs in the store. This experience is both budget friendly and fun for all ages.

Lititz Historical Foundation & Museum

137-145 East Main Street, Lititz | lititzhistoricalfoundation.com

See and experience the rich history of Lititz with costumed guides who explain what life was like for an 18th century family.

Lititz Springs Park

24-28 North Broad Street, Lititz | lititzspringspark.org

A quiet, family-friendly place to relax, unwind and soak in the ambiance. Includes multiple play areas and a natural spring that runs the length of the park.

High Sports

727 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | highsports.com

Entertainment for the entire family - miniature golf, go-karts, batting cages, driving range and car wash.

Penn Cinema

571 Airport Road, Lititz | penncinema.com

Take in a movie, featuring top-notch digital audio and projection, recliners, reserved seating and the only IMAX in Lancaster County.

To see more of what Lititz has to offer, visit lititzpa.com.

072216 Strasburg Railroad 05.jpg

A coal fired locomotive steams down the tracks at the Strasburg Rail Road in Strasburg on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

Strasburg

Shop

Beautiful Home Interiors

366 Hartman Bridge Road | beautifulhome.shop

On trend home furnishings, plants and décor for every member of the family.

Strasburg Antique Market

207 Georgetown Road, Strasburg | StrasburgAntiqueMarket.com

Three floors of authentic antiques and unique collectables in a beautifully restored 1898 tobacco warehouse.

A Find in Time

17 West Main Street, Strasburg | Facebook: A-Find-in-Time

Special finds and unique discoveries, including lots of sports memorabilia, records and books.

Wire to Fire Artisan Gallery

11 East Main Street, Strasburg | wiretofire.art

Handmade jewelry, pottery and other artisan goods, including blown glass, metal work, fabric art, paintings and more.

Peaceful Valley Furniture

421 Hartman Bridge Rd, Strasburg | peacefulvalleyfurniture.com

Peaceful Valley Furniture provides homes across America with the timeless value of handmade, Amish-crafted furniture.

Dine

Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store

1 W Main Street, Strasburg | strasburg.com/creamery-cafe

Strasburg Creamery in the heart of downtown Strasburg is the old fashioned soda parlor you’ve been dreaming of. Over their 30 years in business, the Creamery has served over 300 different homemade ice cream flavors! The ice cream is made onsite and they make their own waffle cones daily, which you can smell when you walk in the door. In addition to ice cream, Strasburg Creamery also serves coffee, tea and a full café menu for both breakfast and lunch.

Speckled Hen Coffee

141 E Main Street, Strasburg | www.speckledhencoffee.com

Craft coffee house featuring fresh and local artisan foods.

Café 1832

305 Gap Road, Ronks | cafe1832.com

Scratch-made menu options featuring fresh ingredients located on the property of Strasburg Rail Road.

Casey Jones’ Restaurant

312 Paradise Lane, Ronks | redcaboosemotel.com/caseyjonesrestaurant

Located in an original railroad dining car, this family-friendly dining experience features Lancaster County favorites that everyone will enjoy.

Fireside Tavern

1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg | dsfireside.com

High end American food served in a cozy tavern setting, with beautiful views of Lancaster County farmland.

Do

Strasburg Rail Road

301 Gap Road, Ronks | strasburgrailroad.com

Strasburg Rail Road is America’s oldest operating railroad. The Rail Road operated five vintage steam trains and 20 operating passenger cars. At the station, there are shops, a playground and snack stand where you can get goodies before or after your ride. With your ticket, you will receive a 45-minute, round-trip ride through the serene Amish countryside. If you wish and with appropriate notice at booking, you are able to disembark the train half way through the journey for the picnic grove. Groff’s Grove picnic area has benches, grills and playground equipment for a family friendly meal. It is also located near Cherry Crest Adventure Farm if you want to spend some time there during your journey. To finish your ride and return to the station, just board any later train. Strasburg Rail Road also has many events during the year, including semi-annual appearances from Thomas the Tank Engine. This is no doubt an awesome adventure for families to embark upon.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | cherrycrestadventurefarm.com

From food and shopping to a petting zoo, corn maze, live entertainment and 50+ activities for people of all ages, this 15-acre farm has it all.

Village Greens Miniature Golf

1444 Village Road, Strasburg | villagegreens.com

Choose between two courses on 13 acres of beautiful countryside, then visit the snack shoppe for old-fashioned milk shakes and hand dipped ice cream.

The Amish Village

199 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks | amishvillage.com

Take a step back in time when you tour an authentically furnished Old Order Amish farmhouse and one-room schoolhouse. After your tour, stop in the Amish Village gift and souvenir store to take home a little piece of Lancaster County.

Sight & Sound Theatres

300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks | sight-sound.com

The bible comes to life in spectacular, Broadway quality performances.

To see more of what Strasburg has to offer, visit strasburgpa.com.

IMG_1015.jpg

Bird-in-Hand

Shop

Calkins’ Vine & the Branches

2709 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | vineandthebranches.com

This little shop features hand-finished furniture and home decor in farmhouse, shabby chic, bohemian and vintage styles along with unique gifts and collectibles. Inside you’ll find adorable tiny rooms showcasing each type of décor. You’ll be sure to find something for everyone to love.

Creative Rustic Furniture

2709 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | reallancastercounty.com/creative-rustic-furniture

Primitive furniture and farmhouse décor thoughtfully designed and skillfully made from reclaimed wood, live-edge slabs and other natural elements.

Creative Home Shoppe

2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | reallancastercounty.com/shops/specialty-shops/gift-shops/creative-home-shoppe/

Offers a variety of home accents including candles, holiday pieces, flags and other outdoor décor.

Log Cabin Quilt Shop

2679 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | logcabinquiltshop.com

Large variety of beautiful handmade quilts as well as patterns, books, fabrics and notions to make your own quilt.

The Speckled Sheep

2707 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | thespeckledsheep.com

Yarn and gift shop with items from local artisans including artwork, gifts, jewelry, home décor and more.

Dine

Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café

2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | bird-in-hand.com/bakery

Delicious, handcrafted casual cuisine, baked goods and ice cream from the freshest ingredients.

Bird-in-Hand Restaurant & Smorgasbord

2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | bird-in-hand.com/restaurant-smorgasbord

Scratch-made Amish country food from local producers on an all-you-can-eat buffet or via table service.

Smokehouse BBQ & Brews at Plain & Fancy Farm

3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | smokehousebbqandbrews.com

Located inside the Plain and Fancy farm’s gift shop you’ll be surprised to find this delicious BBQ restaurant. The dining room has a southern comfort feel where you can savor your time and meal. The service is very friendly and the mac and cheese tastes just like mom used to make. It’s not to be missed!

Do

Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market

2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505 | birdinhandfarmersmarket.com

Indoor market featuring fresh meats, cheese and produce, baked goods, made-to-order foods, locally made crafts, old fashioned toys, leather goods and locally themed souvenirs.

Bird-in-Hand Stage

2760 Old Philadelphia Pike #A, Bird-in-Hand | bird-in-hand.com/stage

Broadway style musical theatre in an intimate setting that keeps guests coming back for more.

Water’s Edge Mini Golf

230 N Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand | watersedgegolf.net

Family-owned miniature golf course with courses, a petting zoo and an ice cream shop.

Kauffman’s Fruit Farm

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand | kauffmansfruitfarm.com

Country market featuring home-grown and homemade foods, PA Dutch favorites and bulk items.

Aaron and Jessica’s Amish Buggy Rides

3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks | amishbuggyrides.com

Take a horse-drawn buggy ride though a real Amish village and learn about the Lancaster County Amish community.

To see more of what Bird-in-Hand has to offer, visit bird-in-hand.com.