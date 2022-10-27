Lancaster County Small Towns: Things to do in Intercourse and Paradise

The small towns in Lancaster County hold some of this area’s most hidden gems. From local bakeries, where you can get the most delectable treats around, to locally owned shops and restaurants, where every new customer makes the owners’ hearts burst with happiness, small town businesses are what make these places a must-see stop on any trip.
Intercourse
Shop
• The Old Country Store
3510 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse | theoldcountrystore.com
This fabric and quilt store is more than meets the eye. It offers sewing classes in addition to crafts, books, kitchen gadgets, and locally made foods in its beautiful brick building.
• Ken’s Gardens
3552 W Newport Rd, Ronks | kensgardens.com
Ken’s is celebrating 50 years in business this year! They offer a wide array of houseplants, flowers, pottery, and all the supplies you need to keep your garden growing. In addition, they host year-round events to create everything from terrariums to Christmas wreaths.
Dine
• Immergut Hand Rolled Soft Pretzels
3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse | lanc.news/immergut
Enjoy a mouthwatering, hot, and fresh soft pretzel that is made to order. In addition to pretzels and pretzel wraps, Immergut also offers freshly squeezed lemonades, gourmet coffees, and fountain drinks.
• Taylor Chip Cookies
23 Center St, Intercourse | taylorchip.com
Taylor Chip offers large, rich cookies with a golden-brown outside and a soft, chewy center. The only problem? Too many good flavors to choose from.
Do
• Kitchen Kettle Village
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse | kitchenkettle.com
When you visit this outdoor shopping village, you’ll find homemade Lancaster County food and local gift shops with unique treasures. They have fun events year-round, but during the holidays there is live music on Saturdays, tasting tours, and even a dinner with Mrs. Claus.
To see more of what Intercourse has to offer, visit villageofintercourse.com.
Paradise
Shop
• Cackleberry Farm Antique Mall
3371 Lincoln Highway E, Paradise | cackleberryfarmantiquemall.com
This antique store lets independent dealers sell items from booths inside the huge storeroom. With over 125 dealers, there is something for everyone.
Dine
• Dutch Haven Shoo-Fly Pie Bakery
2857 Lincoln Highway E Ste A, Ronks, PA 17572 | dutchhaven.com
Stop into this iconic windmill shop for the best shoo fly pie around. They have used the same original recipe for over 75 years and have definitely perfected it!
• Miller's Smorgasbord Restaurant
2811 Lincoln Highway E, Ronks |millerssmorgasbord.com
Delight in homemade PA Dutch foods made from locally sourced ingredients. In addition to the restaurant, Miller’s also has a beautiful quilt and gift shop.
• Pastry Paradise
3315 Lincoln Hwy E, Paradise | facebook.com/cakesandpastriesbymelissagould
Have a sweet tooth? Stop in this bakery for everything from cupcakes and brownies to cheesecakes and pies. They even offer keto and gluten-free treats!
Do
• The Amish Village
199 Hartman Bridge Rd, Lancaster | amishvillage.com
See what life is really like for today’s Amish people on this tour of a 12-acre, genuine Amish property. There are three tours to choose from where you will learn about Amish culture and traditions from knowledgeable staff.
To see more of what Intercourse has to offer, visit lancasterpa.com/paradise.