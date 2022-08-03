Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Lancaster County Small Towns - Columbia

Small Town Fun: Columbia

What is there to do in Columbia, Lancaster County’s largest river town? Plenty! Tucked along the banks of the Susquehanna River, Columbia boasts plenty of outdoor activities and historic destinations, plus many options for antiques and reclaimed treasures. And, what’s a trip to Columbia without a bite to eat? Enjoy our suggestions, from snacks to BBQ, coffee to craft beer. While you’re there, remember that Columbia was almost the capital of the United States, losing by just one Congressional vote, in 1790, to a swampy area along the Potomac River.

Activities

Chickies Rock County Park

880 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia

Follow the Chickies Rock Overlook Trail for a beautiful scenic view of the Susquehanna River. This trail is good for all skill levels.

First National Bank Museum

170 Locust St., Columbia | 717-684-8864

Among Columbia’s oldest historic sites and one of the oldest banks in the country. Currently under renovations, but they are accepting tour reservations for anytime after May 23.

Columbia Crossing River Trails Center

41 Walnut St., Columbia | 717-449-5607

This visitor education center provides maps and a brief history of the area. It also serves as the trailhead for the 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.

Turkey Hill Experience

301 Linden St., Columbia | 717-684-0134

Learn about the people and culture of the Turkey Hill Dairy and visit the Taste Lab to create your own pint of ice cream!

Wright’s Ferry Mansion

2nd and Cherry streets, Columbia | 717-684-4325

This historic home was built in 1738 and owned by Susana Wright. Learn more about Wright and the impact she had on industry with a visit to this Pennsylvania English Quaker home. Tours are held May through October.

Antiques and Shops

Bootleg Antiques

135 Bridge St., Columbia | 717-684-0009

An antique co-op located in the old Columbia Wash Machine Factory.

Burning Bridge Antique Market

301 Walnut St., Columbia | 717-684-7900

Three floors with over 200 dealers and hundreds of consignors make this antique market easy to spend hours in.

Keystone Artisan Werks

199 Bridge St., Columbia

An artisan craft market with over 50 vendors in 25,000 square feet of space in a historic 1846 brick building originally used as the Train Repair Shop for the railroad.

Kindred Collections

452 Locust St., Columbia | 717-449-5476

Over 5,000 square feet of space with handcrafted items, upcycled creations and vintage goods from over 90 artisans.

Olde Timber Works

27 N. 11th St., Columbia | 717-201-3900

Italian Villa style décor, reclaimed rustic furnishings, antiques, and more.

Rivertown Antique Center

125 Bank Ave., Columbia | 717-684-8514

Two floors of antiques housed in a restored vintage warehouse listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Tollbooth Antiques

215 Chestnut St., Columbia | 717-684-5555

This 40,000-square-foot warehouse complex is packed full antiques, collectibles, furniture and more.

Eat

Bully’s Restaurant and Pub

647 Union St., Columbia | 717-684-2854

This historic tavern offers award-winning American cuisine and a large selection of beer and cocktails.

Coffee and Cream

101 N. Front St., Columbia | 717-449-5488

Coffee and light fare for when you need a quick pick-me-up on your way through all Columbia has to offer.

Hinkle’s Restaurant

261 Locust St., Columbia | 717-684-2888

A staple in Columbia, Hinkle’s has been in business for nearly 125 years and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. This restaurant is newly renovated and features a cute soda fountain.

Rocky’s BBQ

28 N. 3rd St., Columbia | 717-420-7405

Authentic wood-smoked barbecue with all the delicious homemade side dishes you can ask for.

Smith’s Hotel & Bar

1030 Lancaster Ave., Columbia | 717-684-3385

Smith’s is best known for their Philly cheesesteaks, but they have a huge selection of other subs that are also worth a try.

Union Station Grill

173 S. 4th St., Columbia | 717-684-1111

Located in the heart of Columbia and featuring burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups, and other American fare. Plenty of patio seating to enjoy the sights and sounds of Columbia while you dine.