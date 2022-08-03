Lancaster County Small Towns - Columbia

Small Town Fun: Columbia
What is there to do in Columbia, Lancaster County’s largest river town? Plenty! Tucked along the banks of the Susquehanna River, Columbia boasts plenty of outdoor activities and historic destinations, plus many options for antiques and reclaimed treasures. And, what’s a trip to Columbia without a bite to eat? Enjoy our suggestions, from snacks to BBQ, coffee to craft beer. While you’re there, remember that Columbia was almost the capital of the United States, losing by just one Congressional vote, in 1790, to a swampy area along the Potomac River.
Activities
Chickies Rock County Park
880 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia
Follow the Chickies Rock Overlook Trail for a beautiful scenic view of the Susquehanna River. This trail is good for all skill levels.
First National Bank Museum
170 Locust St., Columbia | 717-684-8864
Among Columbia’s oldest historic sites and one of the oldest banks in the country. Currently under renovations, but they are accepting tour reservations for anytime after May 23.
Columbia Crossing River Trails Center
41 Walnut St., Columbia | 717-449-5607
This visitor education center provides maps and a brief history of the area. It also serves as the trailhead for the 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.
Turkey Hill Experience
301 Linden St., Columbia | 717-684-0134
Learn about the people and culture of the Turkey Hill Dairy and visit the Taste Lab to create your own pint of ice cream!
Wright’s Ferry Mansion
2nd and Cherry streets, Columbia | 717-684-4325
This historic home was built in 1738 and owned by Susana Wright. Learn more about Wright and the impact she had on industry with a visit to this Pennsylvania English Quaker home. Tours are held May through October.
Antiques and Shops
Bootleg Antiques
135 Bridge St., Columbia | 717-684-0009
An antique co-op located in the old Columbia Wash Machine Factory.
Burning Bridge Antique Market
301 Walnut St., Columbia | 717-684-7900
Three floors with over 200 dealers and hundreds of consignors make this antique market easy to spend hours in.
Keystone Artisan Werks
199 Bridge St., Columbia
An artisan craft market with over 50 vendors in 25,000 square feet of space in a historic 1846 brick building originally used as the Train Repair Shop for the railroad.
Kindred Collections
452 Locust St., Columbia | 717-449-5476
Over 5,000 square feet of space with handcrafted items, upcycled creations and vintage goods from over 90 artisans.
Olde Timber Works
27 N. 11th St., Columbia | 717-201-3900
Italian Villa style décor, reclaimed rustic furnishings, antiques, and more.
Rivertown Antique Center
125 Bank Ave., Columbia | 717-684-8514
Two floors of antiques housed in a restored vintage warehouse listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Tollbooth Antiques
215 Chestnut St., Columbia | 717-684-5555
This 40,000-square-foot warehouse complex is packed full antiques, collectibles, furniture and more.
Eat
Bully’s Restaurant and Pub
647 Union St., Columbia | 717-684-2854
This historic tavern offers award-winning American cuisine and a large selection of beer and cocktails.
Coffee and Cream
101 N. Front St., Columbia | 717-449-5488
Coffee and light fare for when you need a quick pick-me-up on your way through all Columbia has to offer.
Hinkle’s Restaurant
261 Locust St., Columbia | 717-684-2888
A staple in Columbia, Hinkle’s has been in business for nearly 125 years and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. This restaurant is newly renovated and features a cute soda fountain.
Rocky’s BBQ
28 N. 3rd St., Columbia | 717-420-7405
Authentic wood-smoked barbecue with all the delicious homemade side dishes you can ask for.
Smith’s Hotel & Bar
1030 Lancaster Ave., Columbia | 717-684-3385
Smith’s is best known for their Philly cheesesteaks, but they have a huge selection of other subs that are also worth a try.
Union Station Grill
173 S. 4th St., Columbia | 717-684-1111
Located in the heart of Columbia and featuring burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups, and other American fare. Plenty of patio seating to enjoy the sights and sounds of Columbia while you dine.