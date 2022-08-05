Lancaster County’s Covered Bridge Excursions

Walking or riding through Lancaster County’s historic covered bridges is a quintessential local activity. Often referred to as “kissing bridges”, the legend is that these structures were enjoyed by couples who would stroll under them and sneak a kiss while on a date. Our favorite covered bridge tours are the Lititz and Countryside tour and the Historic River Towns tour because of the variety of places to stop for a bite to eat, to grab a drink, or to just take a moment to enjoy the views.
The Lititz and Countryside Route
There are many tours that will take you through these historic bridges, but the “tastiest” tour starts north of Lancaster. The Lititz and Countryside driving tour includes four covered bridges, all originally built during the 1800s. The first bridge is Hunsicker’s covered bridge and at 180 feet long is the longest covered bridge in the county. The next bridges are the Pinetown covered bridge and Wenger’s Mill covered bridge. These two bridges were damaged by Hurricane Agnes in 1972. Amish workers rebuilt the Pinetown Bridge in the following spring
The Lititz and Countryside driving tour also passes through Lititz, where you can take a stroll and explore cool shops and have a bite to eat at the renowned Bull’s Head Public House. We suggest trying their sour ales, along with their chipotle wing appetizer. If you have children along, stop at the Wilbur Chocolate store for classic Wilbur buds and a variety of other chocolates. You can also walk through The Market at Wilbur, which was recently built inside of Wilbur Chocolate’s old factory. We suggest stopping by Oola Bowl’s stand and trying their specialty “Wilbur Bowl” featuring Nutella on acai, topped with Wilbur buds. After satisfying your sweet tooth, head over to Julius Sturgis’s Pretzel Bakery for a hands-on tutorial on pretzel twisting. Enjoy savory samples and pick up some pretzels to take Lancaster’s favorite snack home.
To get the map for this route click here.
Historic River Towns and Western Villages Route
One of the more scenic covered bridge tours is the Historic River Towns and Western Villages tour, which features five covered bridges. This tour takes you through the towns of Columbia, Mount Joy and Manheim, which are in the western part of the county. The tour starts in Columbia, just along the Susquehanna River. Fuel yourself for the tour by stopping at a new local favorite café, Coffee and Cream. They serve great coffee, breakfast, lunch, smoothies, and snacks. We suggest grabbing an iced Achenbach long john donut while you’re there. Enjoy your meal or snack outside and gaze at the Susquehanna.
From here you can stroll through the Columbia Market, which is open on the weekends. Pick up some of the freshest produce and baked goods in the area to enjoy on the rest of the tour or take home. While in Columbia, you will travel through Forry’s Mill covered bridge, which was built in 1869, and Siegrists’ Mill covered bridge, which was built in 1885.
After soaking up Columbia’s heritage and the scenic Susquehanna, we suggest taking a pit stop for lunch on the way to Mount Joy at McCleary’s Pub, which is also just at the edge of the Susquehanna. Here you will find some great Irish fare and a wide selection of beer. We find that an order of their mild wings and a pint of the Guinness pair wonderfully.
In Mount Joy you can take a tour of Bube’s Brewery which originated in the 19th century. One unique feature of Bube’s Brewery is the option to eat and drink at a variety of their own restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining. Enjoy a meal in their outside Biergarten, or at Alois, which is in a Victorian-style hotel, or the stone-lined catacombs where you will descend 43 feet for a candlelight dining experience.
Next you will visit three more bridges, the first being Shenck’s Mill bridge, built in 1847. The second is Kauffman’s Distillery bridge, built in 1857, and the third is Shearer’s Mill bridge, built in 1847. Before ending your tour in Manheim, you also have the option to stop at the Mount Hope Winery and Estate where you can participate in wine tasting, shop in their wine shop, and learn about their long history.
To get the map for this route click here.
Covered Bridge Classic Bike Ride
The Covered Bridge Classic is a bike ride now in its 43rd year that takes you on a route through the scenic Amish countryside. You have the option to ride 35 miles, which includes five covered bridges, 65 miles, which includes eight covered bridges, or the full 100 miles, featuring a total of 14 covered bridges. There are up to seven rest stop locations depending on the length of your chosen route. Registration starts in April this year, and costs $45 to participate. To register, go to coveredbridgeclassic.com/register.