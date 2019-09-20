There are an infinite number of ways to explore all that Lancaster County has to offer, but if you're looking for specific ways to see the best of what the area has to offer, check out our series of itineraries. Whether it's for the family, a date night or anything in between, we've got you covered.
MORNING
Cursed Castles: During the month of October, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fairegrounds undergoes a sinister transformation into a series of “Halloween Daze & Spooky Knights” weekends.
Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2275 Lebanon Road, Manheim;
717-665-7021; parenfaire.com
AFTERNOON
Otherworldly Abode: According to local lore, the Gonder Mansion in Strasburg was built in 1789 and is currently haunted by its former owners. Best to check this one out in the daylight.
Gonder Mansion, 130 W. Main St., Strasburg,; 267-361-4881
EVENING
Haunted History: With all of Lancaster County’s rich history, it’s only right to learn more by way of a candlelit walking tour of the city.
Ghost Tours of Lancaster, N. Queen and W. King St., Lancaster; 717-687-6687; ghosttour.com
DINNER
In The Barn: By all accounts, the centuries-old building that houses the Horse Inn isn’t actually haunted, but the dimly lit speakeasy does encourage that particular vibe.
Horse Inn, 540 E. Fulton St., Lancaster; 717-392-5528; horse