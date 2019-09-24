There are an infinite number of ways to explore all that Lancaster County has to offer, but if you're looking for specific ways to see the best of what the area has to offer, check out our series of itineraries. Whether it's for the family, a date night or anything in between, we've got you covered.
Morning
Catch a train: Start a day with the kids off right with a ride on the historic Strasburg Railroad, shown above, one of the oldest continually operating railroads in the country.
Strasburg Railroad, 301 Gap Road, Ronks; 866-725-9666; strasburgrailroad.com
Afternoon
Rag and Bone: Located within a restored 19th-century tobacco warehouse, Strasburg Antique Market is brimming with unique curios for all ages.
Strasburg Antique Market, 207 Georgetown Road, Strasburg; 717-687-5624; strasburgantiquemarket.com
DINNER
Barbecue Bonanza: Check out one of Strasburg’s best kept secrets in Smokestack BBQ, featuring a variety of platters and over half-a-dozen different mac-and-cheese bowls.
Smokestack BBQ, 15 W. Main St., Strasburg; 717-288-2809
Evening
Just a Lick: Enjoy locally-made ice cream in fresh waffle cones created daily onsite at the Strasburg Country Store and Creamery.
Strasburg Country Store and Creamery, 1 W. Main St., Strasburg; 717-687-0766; strasburg.com/strasburg-creamery