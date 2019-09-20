There are an infinite number of ways to explore all that Lancaster County has to offer, but if you're looking for specific ways to see the best of what the area has to offer, check out our series of itineraries. Whether it's for the family, a date night or anything in between, we've got you covered.
MORNING
Apples to Apples: Nothing tastes better than fresh apples, especially when you’ve picked them yourself at Cherry Hill Orchards.
Cherry Hill Orchards, 400 Long Lane, Lancaster, 717-872-9311; cherryhillorchards.com.
AFTERNOON
Falling With You: One of Lancaster County’s most underrated aspects is its wealth of covered bridges. With nearly 30 still in operation, spend an afternoon on a self-guided tour.
Eshleman’s Mill Covered Bridge, N. Belmont Road, Gordonville.
EVENING
Way up Here: One of the best ways to see Lancaster County in the fall is hundreds of feet in the air with a tour from Smoketown Helicopters.
Smoketown Helicopter Tours, 311 Airport Dr., Smoketown; 717-344-4871; smoketownhelicopters.com.
DINNER
Outdoor Eatery: Containing one of the better brewery menus in Lancaster city, catch a meal at Lancaster Brewing Co. for the outdoor seating on a fall evening.
Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., Lancaster; 717-391-6258; lancasterbrewing.com.