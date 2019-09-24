There are an infinite number of ways to explore all that Lancaster County has to offer, but if you're looking for specific ways to see the best of what the area has to offer, check out our series of itineraries. Whether it's for the family, a date night or anything in between, we've got you covered.
Morning
Walk and Talk: Celebrating four decades of being open to the public, a walk on the 5-mile Conewago Recreation Trail is a perfect way to start a day.
Conewago Recreation Trail, 2385 N. Market St., Elizabethtown; 717-299-8220
Afternoon
Living History: Made up of three conjoined homes from the 18th and 19th centuries, the Winters Heritage House serves as the home base for all of Elizabethtown’s years of rich history.
Winters Heritage House, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown; 717-367-4672; elizabethtownhistory.org
Evening
Taste Test: Since opening in 2014, Funk Brewing Company has been one of Lancaster County’s finest additions to the wealth of breweries based here.
Funk Brewing Taproom, 28 S. Market St. Elizabethtown; 717-366-4352; funkbrewing.com
DINNER
Quack Attack: Close out your day in E-Town with a stop at Lucky Ducks Bar and Grille, a unique eatery combining elements of both new and historic Elizabethtown.
Lucky Ducks bar and Grille, 45 N. Market St., Elizabethtown; 717-366-4041; luckyducksbarandgrille.com