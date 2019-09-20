There are an infinite number of ways to explore all that Lancaster County has to offer, but if you're looking for specific ways to see the best of what the area has to offer, check out our series of itineraries. Whether it's for the family, a date night or anything in between, we've got you covered.
MORNING
All Aboard: Encompassing 1,700 square feet of Christmas joy, Strasburg’s Choo Choo Barn train transforms into a Yuletide convoy during the last month and a half of every year.
Choo Choo Barn, 226 Gap Road, Strasburg; 717-687-7911; choochoobarn.com
AFTERNOON
Musical Message: With two shows per day nearly every day in November and December, American Music Theatre’s “Joy to the World” show is a beloved yearly exercise in both holliness and jolliness.
American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster; 717-397-7700; amtshows.com
EVENING
Candlelit Christmas: Check out the Lititz Historical Foundation’s annual candlelit Christmas tour to hear a few more reasons for the season.
Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 E. Main St., Lititz; 717-627-4636; lititzhistoricalfoundation.com
DINNER
Peaceful Eats: End your day with a cozy dinner at the General Sutter Inn. And if you get snowed in, you’re in luck - there are rooms available for rent directly above the restaurant.
General Sutter Inn, 14 E. Main St., Lititz; 717-626-2115; atthesutter.com