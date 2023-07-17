If you're a movie or music buff, or just have a lot of random knowledge floating around in your brain, I bet you enjoy trivia. Well, you're in luck. On any given night in Lancaster County about a dozen restaurants and breweries offer trivia with a side of beer, wings, or whatever kind of munchies you may desire.
There are two main businesses that host trivia in the county, Cheaters Never Prosper (facebook.com/cnptrivia) and Thirsty for Knowledge Trivia (facebook.com/thirstyforknowledgetrivia). You can visit their Facebook pages each day for their weekly schedules and a hint at the theme of the night, or a clue for one of the rounds. I personally choose my trivia spot based on the kind of food and drinks I'm in the mood for, but you could also choose based on your host (I especially recommend Sid and Bill from Thirsty for Knowledge).
Spring House Brewing Company
If you're a beer lover, Spring House Brewing Company might be your best choice for a night of fun. This local brewery has over a dozen beers on tap from pale ales and sours to IPAs and stouts. The menu features appetizers, handhelds and woodfired pizzas which are all made in-house and delicious. The vibe here is chill and competitive, but in a friendly way, since there are regulars who like to heckle each other. Trivia is hosted at their Hazel Street location on Wednesday and at their Taproom on King Street on Tuesday.
Southern Market
Southern Market is probably one of my favorite places to do trivia. It’s a large open space in an historic market building with a central bar. There are about a dozen small food stands around the perimeter so everyone in your party can get what they are in the mood for. The shawarma from Layali El Sham and the pizza from Pizzeria 211 are both top notch, but there are many options ranging from pho to Latin cuisine to sushi, just to name a few. The competition can be tough since you are playing against many other teams. Trivia is hosted there on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday night trivia is followed by karaoke, which could be a whole other fun experience for your visit!
