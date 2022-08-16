Ice Cream Gems of Lancaster County

With summer coming into full bloom, locals are returning to their favorite local ice cream spots as a reprieve from the heat. Lancaster County is known widely for its farming—the cows, the silos, the corn growing six feet tall. Some of these farms produce the best ice cream in Pennsylvania. Here are my top four picks for ice cream spots in Lancaster County (in no particular order):
• Little Dipper’s Ice Cream -- Located on Main Street in Mount Joy, this tiny drive-through ice cream place packs an unsuspecting punch. From milkshakes, to floats, to soft-serve to sundaes, Little Dipper’s truly has it all. They also carry Penn State Berkey Creamery flavors alongside their selection of Turkey Hill ice creams and Italian Ice flavors. My personal favorite is a hot fudge sundae with chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream! Their secret weapon? If you go before 1pm, you’ll find a full service coffee bar along with doughnuts and muffins.
• Lapp Valley Farm—Looking for an authentic Lancaster county experience? Head over to Lapp Valley to have ice cream that was made right on their farm using their own dairy cows. While enjoying your sweet summer treat, you can stop and see their dairy cows, peacocks, bull dogs, and cats. Lapp Valley boasts their own ice cream, as well as their freshly made waffle cones. But the true locals know that nothing is better than Lapp Valley chocolate milk.
• Fox Meadows Creamery—Nestled away in the northern part of Lancaster County, this spot is a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Enjoy up to 20 different flavors of ice cream, made from scratch on their farm. The creamery also serves a full lunch menu including burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.
• Boehringer’s Drive-In—Step back in time by stopping at this quaint drive-in located off of 272. Boehringer’s is a summer-time classic with 20+ flavors of ice cream to choose from as well as an assortment of hamburgers, hot dogs and other popular grilled fare. The best part? The babbling creek that runs behind the drive-in that is home to little pools of fish and other water critters. On a warm summer day, this spot has people at every picnic table enjoying their ice cream or their burger. My personal favorite flavor is the black raspberry, but the cookies & cream is a close second.