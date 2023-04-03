Lancaster County has plenty of well-known places to eat in the main tourist areas, particularly smorgasbords of PA Dutch traditional foods such as chicken pot pie and ham balls. Downtown Lancaster has a hipster food scene with crafty cocktail bars and farm-to-table bistros. But this article is not about those well-known places. This article features five hidden gems that might not be on the radar of most visitors to the area.
Eastern Lancaster County
Convenient to the tourist hotspots of Bird-in-Hand, Paradise, and Intercourse is Hudson Botanical. This café is run by a husband-wife team originally from Australia. The menu features fresh preparations with an Aussie flair and an emphasis on healthy eating. The café interior is light and airy with an open kitchen and plenty of potted plants for a homey feel.
While their burgers are nicely seared and served on brioche buns, my favorites are the dishes that incorporate international flavors. The pulled pork bennie is an Australian-style breakfast that includes braised pork, potato, and onion hash, poached eggs, and a lightly spicy sambal sauce all piled onto a slice of sourdough toast. Several of the lunch bowls have a southeast Asian flair with flavors of curry, lime, and fresh herbs. For vegetarians, there is a falafel bowl with vegetables that are raw, pickled, and roasted.
Drinks are another strong point with many choices of coffee and tea drinks, including turmeric chai and matcha lattes. The café also has non-alcoholic beers and spritzes to make your meal feel all grown up.
Hudson Botanical | 2433 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown | Hudsonbotanical.com.
Northern Lancaster County
Collusion Tap Works is tucked away on Juniper Lane in Lititz, just a half block off the shopping corridor of Main Street. Collusion’s space is a renovated shirt factory with exposed brick, high ceilings, and wood flooring. The acoustics are a bit echo-y, so be warned if you are hard of hearing.
Collusion’s beer is made at their main brewery in York and includes a range of styles including sours, IPAs, stouts, and lagers. My two favorites are the Fuzzy Scrumpit, a lightly fruity IPA in pale hazy gold, and Foliage, a brown ale that is mildly malty and nutty.
Enjoy a starter of fried brussels sprouts with bacon and a chipotle ranch sauce that adds just a bit of heat. The menu focuses on handhelds such as burgers and flatbreads. I’m a fan of the Mac Attack burger, an upgraded riff on the big Mac. The Collusion BLT is another winner with locally smoked bacon from Eleven Oaks Farm. Collusion is family-friendly and convivial.
Collusion Tap Works | 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Collusiontapworks.com
Downtown Lancaster
Issei Noodle has a sign on Queen Street to let you know it’s there, but the restaurant doesn’t really front onto the street. You need to walk into a small interior mall before you can enter the restaurant.
Issei is run by an immigrant family with roots in Japanese, Thai, and Laotian cuisines. The food reflects this heritage, starting with handmade Japanese-style gyoza. These delicate potstickers are filled with either gingery ground pork or minced leeks and vegetables. Either way, these are the best gyoza in the county.
The ramen is authentic and made from scratch, starting with a long-cooked stock. My favorite is the black garlic ramen, which is intensely garlicky with a rich broth topped with roasted pork loin, soft-cooked egg, bok choy, and garlic oil. This ramen will keep you warm for hours afterward. The mabo tofu is another winner, with soft curds of tofu in a black bean sauce over rice, and steamed bok choy. It comes with your choice of spicy tan tan ground pork or spicy tan tan ground tofu.
Enjoy a beer or sake with your meal and finish with a homemade mochi doughnut in flavors like black sesame or strawberry.
Issei Noodle | 44 N Queen St, Lancaster | Isseinoodle.com
Western Lancaster County
Columbia is a great spot to set off on a bike ride on the Northwest River Trail. The trail runs fourteen miles between Columbia and Falmouth, hugging the Susquehanna River all the way.
While in Columbia, stop at Coffee and Cream to jump-start your ride with an Achenbach’s long john doughnut chased down by any of their specialty coffees. The dirty chai latte is my favorite, with warm spices and creamy foam. But if I’m not feeling the need for caffeine, the array of Italian cream sodas provide a refreshing change of pace.
After your bike ride stop by again for a milkshake to replace all those calories you burned. Coffee and Cream has a small food menu, but the main attractions are the coffees, sodas, teas, ice creams, and pastries.
Coffee and Cream | 101 N Front Street, Columbia | Coffee-and-cream-coffee-shop.business.site
Southern Lancaster County
Southern Lancaster County has some of the best hiking trails in the area, including Kelly’s Run, Pinnacle Overlook, and the Conestoga Trail. After you’ve finished your hike, stop by Frogtown Café for a burger, cheesesteak, or pizza.
My favorite is the haddock hoagie, a lightly battered filet of fish with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onions, dressed in tartar sauce. Since I find spicy foods irresistible, I also enjoy Frogtown’s Four Alarm burger, with sriracha mayo, jalapenos, and pepper jack. If you visit during warm weather the outdoor patio will be open and you can linger over a classic Yuengling Lager on tap.
Frogtown Café | 684 Marticville Rd, Pequea | 717-284-4970 (no website)
To read more Visit Lancaster articles, click here.