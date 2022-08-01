Friday Night Fun

Small towns across Lancaster County love Friday nights. And who can blame them? After a long work week, there is nothing more enjoyable than hitting up your favorite small town’s unique businesses and events. Here are all the towns celebrating Fridays in Lancaster County.
First Friday
Downtown Lancaster City; 5 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Lancaster City’s First Friday is a must if you are a fan of arts and culture. The city is home to so many great art galleries and studios that stay open later for the festivities. You will find many of the city’s boutiques and retailers are also open late, as well as museums such as The Demuth Museum. Many of them offering special entertainment for the evening.
There is also plenty of great food venues to grab a bite to eat for dinner while you stroll the city. While Downtown Lancaster’s First Friday is geared more towards adults, the Lancaster Science Factory does offer free admission to 70+ interactive exhibits, which is great for kids and adults alike.
Second Friday
Lititz; shops and eateries open until about 9 pm
As one of the Coolest Small Towns in America, historic Lititz celebrates the second Friday of each month with downtown shops and eateries staying open extended hours. Many businesses offer live entertainment, refreshments, giveaways, special sales, and more. Spend the evening hours watching the sidewalks come to life and linger through the streets enjoying the opportunity to browse stores and boutiques as the summer sun sets.
Elizabethtown; 4 pm – 7 pm
I am a native of Elizabethtown and in recent years it has really gone through a “glow-up.” Within walking distance of the town square you will find so many small businesses selling consignment and new clothing, gifts, toys, candy, home goods, and so much more. There are also many fabulous restaurants – including a brewery – to grab a bite to eat.
Every second Friday of the month, nearly all the stores in town open their doors to participate in the monthly themed event and scavenger hunt. It is truly a family-friendly and kid-friendly event. The scavenger hunt takes you through the town’s cute collection of shops where you collect clues or answer trivia questions. Once complete, you hand in your form at The Candy Unicornium for the chance to win the grand prize.
Second Fridays also include other fun things for kids to do, like face-painting or characters related to the theme of the event. We visited during the Alice in Wonderland theme and got to meet the Queen of Hearts and check out the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Table, as well as the square’s flowerbeds decorated with special flowers with faces from the film. You may even get to grab some delicious chocolates and other candy from Mars Incorporated, who participates in community events.
Elizabethtown’s Second Friday celebrations are amazing for kids, but also great for adults who want to be able to browse stores while their children look around for clues and trivia questions. It is a win-win for the whole family.
Third Friday
Music Friday in Downtown Lancaster City, 5 pm – 8 pm
During the months of May through September, Downtown Lancaster City comes alive with the sound of music on the third Friday of the month between 5 pm and 8 pm. Music Friday is hosted by the City of Lancaster and Music for Everyone.
You can visit many of the city’s retailers, restaurants, and other various outdoor spaces to catch live music acts performing. You can also catch free concerts at Binn’s Park during the summer months at the 100 block of North Queen Street.
If you love music, check out the monthly schedule for Music Friday at https://lanc.news/fridays to find where your favorite types of music will be played. Enjoy time seeing what the city has to offer alongside the sounds of some amazing local musicians.
Fourth Friday
Mount Joy, 5 pm – 8 pm
Mount Joy is a cute, small town with its fair share of shops, bakeries, and restaurants on Main Street. Like many other Friday events, these businesses stay open later and offer special sales during the event. Each month has a different theme, but still gives the opportunity for visitors to explore all Mount Joy has to offer in the later evening hours.