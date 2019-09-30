Restaurant Week Preview
The Scarlet Ibis (oven-roasted turkey, melted Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on regular French bread) and the Eagle (smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mustard on regular French bread) are sandwich choices in the $10 lunch or dinner deals at Isaac's Downtown Bar & Grill for Lancaster City Restaurant Week Sept. 16-22.

A few weeks ago, we offered a survey that asked readers to tell us their favorite restaurants. They delivered!

Lancaster County is packed to the brim with wonderful restaurants to take your special someone. If you don't see your favorite, let us know yours in the comments below.

Bistro Barberet

 
 
 
Alsacian Flammekueche, $25 bar menu size. Flat bread, creme fraiche, diced potato, caramelized onion, lardon and Gruyere cheese.

Type of food: French

Where: 26 E King St., Lancaster

Hours: 11:30-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11-3 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

More informationFacebook  | (717) 690-2354

El Serrano

Type of food: Latin American

Where: 2151 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Hours: 11-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.

More informationWebsite  | Facebook  | (717) 397-6191

The Belvedere Inn

 
 
 
#colddays❄️ #comfortfood #lambchops #dinnerdate

Type of food: New American

Where: 402 N Queen St., Lancaster

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 

More informationWebsite  | (717) 394-2422

JB Dawson's

Type of food: Traditional American

Where: 491 Park City Center, Lancaster

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10p.m. Friday and Saturday.

More informationWebsite  | (717) 399-3996

Horse Inn

 
 
 
Need to warm your belly on a cold day? Our Short Rib will do the trick!

Type of food: Homestyle American

Where: 540 E Fulton St., Lancaster

Hours: 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.

More informationWebsite  | (717) 392-5528

John J. Jeffries

 
 
 
Vegetarian Dosas #johnjjeffries #goodfood #getinmybelly #vegetarian

Type of food: Seasonal, farm-to-table

Where: 300 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster

Hours: 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

More informationWebsite  | (717) 431-3307

The Railroad House Inn

Type of food: Traditional American

Where: 280 W Front St., Marietta

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

More informationWebsite  | (717) 426-4141