A few weeks ago, we offered a survey that asked readers to tell us their favorite restaurants. They delivered!
Lancaster County is packed to the brim with wonderful restaurants to take your special someone. If you don't see your favorite, let us know yours in the comments below.
Bistro Barberet
Alsacian Flammekueche, $25 bar menu size. Flat bread, creme fraiche, diced potato, caramelized onion, lardon and Gruyere cheese.
Type of food: French
Where: 26 E King St., Lancaster
Hours: 11:30-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11-3 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
More information: Facebook | (717) 690-2354
El Serrano
Type of food: Latin American
Where: 2151 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
Hours: 11-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.
More information: Website | Facebook | (717) 397-6191
The Belvedere Inn
#colddays❄️ #comfortfood #lambchops #dinnerdate
Type of food: New American
Where: 402 N Queen St., Lancaster
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
More information: Website | (717) 394-2422
JB Dawson's
Type of food: Traditional American
Where: 491 Park City Center, Lancaster
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More information: Website | (717) 399-3996
Horse Inn
Need to warm your belly on a cold day? Our Short Rib will do the trick!
Type of food: Homestyle American
Where: 540 E Fulton St., Lancaster
Hours: 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.
More information: Website | (717) 392-5528
John J. Jeffries
Vegetarian Dosas #johnjjeffries #goodfood #getinmybelly #vegetarian
Type of food: Seasonal, farm-to-table
Where: 300 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster
Hours: 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday.
More information: Website | (717) 431-3307
The Railroad House Inn
Type of food: Traditional American
Where: 280 W Front St., Marietta
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
More information: Website | (717) 426-4141