Fine Crafts – Where to Buy, What to Expect

Lancaster County is a shopping mecca. We have budget options at the outlets on Lincoln Highway East and chain stores at Park City Center Mall. We have Amish shopping destinations like Kitchen Kettle Village, and we have antiques malls in Adamstown and Strasburg. And, of course, there are Root’s and Green Dragon which have a massive selection of produce/meat stands, auctions, and prepared food vendors, all wrapped up in a festive flea market.
But what if you want to shop for locally made fine crafts? This can be a little more difficult to find in Lancaster County, but here are two of my favorite places for this type of shopping.
Purple Robin Reserve in Lititz – The Purple Robin isn’t a large store, but it has a well-curated collection from over 150 local and regional artists and artisans. All items are beautifully hand made by people who take their craftsmanship seriously.
Among the wide array of jewelry displayed at Purple Robin are sterling silver and gold-filled earrings from Gretchen Smith Jewelry, in Manheim. Gretchen’s pieces are light and easy to wear both casually and for dressy occasions. The designs tend toward geometric shapes, often with organic embossments of leaves or flowers.
Among its home décor, Purple Robin carries watercolor prints from Owlbox Studios, by Lititz native Brie Vicek Rogers. Brie creates charming renditions of local scenes such as Lititz Spring Park, Moravian stars, and historic spots in town.
Moravian Manor is a local retirement community whose residents have an active woodworking group. Purple Robin carries their cutting boards, cell phone holders, and shelving, all crafted by local retirees.
Lititz artisan Jenn Avery grows hard shell gourds called Lagenaria siceraria. Jenn harvests the gourds each fall, dries them, cleans, and empties them, then carves designs using a wood-burning pen. Her designs are exquisitely detailed and tend to feature local wildlife. Avery’s gourds can be as small as eggs, perfect for Christmas tree decorations, or much larger bowls and vases that are both decorative and functional.
No fine craft store would be complete without the work of a potter or two, and Purple Robin carries several. Mary Anderson’s stoneware pottery includes mugs, ramen bowls (with rests for chopsticks), platters, and bowls. Her pottery has fine lines and uses a subdued palette of blues and earth tones.
There is much more at Purple Robin Reserve, including pewter, fabric, and felted items. And perhaps the best part of Purple Robin Reserve is that it is in Lititz, so you can make your visit into an entire day’s excursion. Main Street has an unmatched variety of local shops carrying clothing, novelties, sweets, furniture, and crafts, plus restaurants, cafes, and bars for refreshment.
Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen in downtown Lancaster – The Guild was founded in 1944, with a mission of transferring World War II wartime skills to peacetime work. Lancaster is fortunate to host the PGC’s headquarters, which is a center for craft education. PGC hosts ongoing workshops in such diverse skills as wood turning, basketry, glass, printmaking, photography, and leatherworking.
The shop itself is a place of beautiful things. Metalledwith Jewelry, from Boiling Springs PA, captures bits of nature in each piece. Tiny leaves from the American Chestnut tree are encased in clear acrylic and framed in silver to make delicate earrings and pendant necklaces.
PGC carries redware pottery by Denise Wilz. Wilz is an artisan who is helping to keep alive this historic Pennsylvania German craft that uses the sgraffito method to scratch designs into the glaze. Wilz’s designs use time-honored Pennsylvania German motifs such as birds, tulips, and hearts.
Another Pennsylvania German craft at PGC is fraktur, made by Donna Selfridge Spangler of Sunbury, PA. Fraktur is manuscript art, a combination of Gothic style lettering and illustrations traditionally used for wedding and birth announcements, books, and religious broadsides. These days, fraktur is still used for wedding and birth announcements but is also used as a purely decorative art. Spangler is an expert in the craft, having been a PGC Master Artisan since 1989.
PCG also carries fabric items such as purses and woven mats from Warp Seed Studio, and felted shawls from Irina Iakomi of Lititz. And there are many woodworked items both decorative and functional.
The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen store is in the 300 block of North Queen Street, a hip and happening block with vintage stores, clothing boutiques, the Heritage Press Museum, and several dining establishments. Much like Purple Robin Reserve, the location of the PGC shop is a big part of its appeal. Come for the day to shop the block, and then head up to the 400 block of North Queen Street to Decades for an evening of bowling and classic arcade games.