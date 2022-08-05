Favorite Rooftop Bars in Lancaster

Spring is in the air, cold weather is receding, and the heat of summer is not yet upon us. This is the perfect time of year to visit rooftop bars in Lancaster.
The Exchange at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square
Rooftop vibe – Sleek, stylish, urban.
The view – This is the best view in Lancaster, a 180-degree panorama above rooftops and church spires, with the low mountains in the distance. You can see for miles and sunsets are spectacular.
Why it’s a favorite – The Exchange’s rooftop features comfortable sofas for lounging as well as bar seating around fire pits. In warm weather you’ll enjoy fresh breezes and in winter, propane heaters will keep you warm. Visit The Exchange for high-end cocktails and a nice selection of small plates. This is a great place to take a date or business partner you want to impress.
Address – 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster.
Tellus360
Rooftop vibe – Fun, funky, arty.
The view – Look up on one side and see The Exchange. Look up the other side and see Altana. Look straight down and see the busy folks on King Street.
Why it’s a favorite – The rooftop at Tellus is a lush garden in the summer, extending the entire length of the building. Arbors with vines provide private seating nooks. Games like cornhole are available at no charge. There are food stalls on the rooftop for easy ordering of snacks. In the winter, the garden is off limits but the area around the bar is transformed to a cozy ski chalet with heaters. The rooftop is part of the overall Tellus complex, a maze of bars and gathering spaces spanning four intriguing floors. There’s a full calendar of events including jam sessions, DJs, bands, Irish dance classes, and beer release parties. This is the place to come with friends when you want a fun night out.
Address – 24 E. King St., Lancaster.
Altana
Rooftop vibe – Sophisticated, adult, stylish.
The view –. Enjoy a top-level view of King Street, above Tellus but not as elevated as The Exchange. This rooftop stretches the full length of the building, to Mifflin Street, so you have plenty of choices for seating and views. Party lights provide a festive feeling. Unlike the other three rooftop bars mentioned in this article, Altana’s rooftop is closed in winter.
Why it’s a favorite – Classy, modern, and beautifully designed, Altana is a great place to go with friends or family, especially if you feel like dressing up. The cocktails are fun and food options range from simple fare (burgers, entrée salads) to full dinner options. Altana is on the second and third floors above Barberet, so on your way home you can stop into Barberet’s bakery and get an amazing French pastry.
Address – 26 E. King St., Lancaster
Little Mykonos (Yorgo’s Restaurant and Lounge)
Rooftop vibe – Casual, cozy, welcoming.
The view –. Bustling Orange Street is below you, plus you get a bird’s eye view of the surrounding neighborhood.
Why it’s a favorite – Yorgo’s is a friendly place offering a range of dining options across three floors. On the first floor is a casual pub, on the second floor is a well-appointed dining room, and on the third floor is an indoor bar and lounge plus the outdoor rooftop area. The rooftop has plastic bubbles around each table, providing both privacy and Covid safety. In the winter, space heaters keep your bubble warm. On all floors you can enjoy great Greek food and plenty of other menu options.
Address – 66 N. Queen St., Lancaster