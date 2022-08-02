Explore Mount Gretna

Mount Gretna is one of my favorite small town destinations in the summer. The large old trees and quaint cottage houses make it feel like a whimsical forest escape. It feels like a grown-up summer camp and has a magical ability to make you forget any worries and truly relax. Here are some of my favorite places to visit when I'm there:
Jigger Shop
202 Gettysburg Avenue, Mount Gretna
717.964.9686 | jiggershop.com
The Jigger Shop is open daily from Memorial Day until mid-September. I love the old-fashioned soda shop vibe and hanging out with friends on the covered porch. While the shop does offer food, it's really known for ice cream. I'm an avid ice cream lover, so I can't pick just one favorite sundae, but the signature Jigger is their specialty. The Jigger is two and a half scoops of French vanilla ice cream, with either chocolate or butterscotch (my choice) topping, whipped marshmallow, and Jigger nuts. If you get nothing else, this sweet treat will hit the spot.
Mt. Gretna Outdoor Art Show & Summer Craft Show
101 Chautauqua Drive, Mount Gretna
mtgretnaarts.com & mtgretnashows.com
The Mt. Gretna Art Show & Summer Craft Show are technically two separate events, but they happen simultaneously and are just a short walk apart during the third weekend of August. The Art Show is a juried show, meaning that you must be selected to display your work there. The show takes place in the main area of the small town under shade from hundred-year-old trees. In addition to seeing art of every variety from over 150 artisans, there is a gourmet food court and live entertainment. Just down the road, close to where you'll park for both events, is the Summer Craft Show. At this event you’ll find any and everything, from handmade doll clothes to metal sculptures and paintings to pottery, there is certainly something for everyone.
Mt. Gretna Hideaway
40 Boulevard Street, Mount Gretna
717-675-7987 | mtgretnahideaway.com
The Mt. Gretna Hideaway is a restaurant and bar with a large patio for outdoor seating. The outside atmosphere at the Hideaway is more relaxed, like a family friendly sports bar, while the dining room inside is more upscale. They have everything on the menu from wings to filet mignon so there will be something that everyone will love. I personally recommend the Mount Gretna Lake Water cocktail and their blackened Cajun chicken pasta. The restaurant and bar also hosts events and live music throughout the year, which could be an added bonus to your visit.
Honorable mention - Mt. Gretna Lake & Beach
130 Lakeview Drive, Lebanon
717.964.3130 | mtgretnalake.com
Mt. Gretna Lake is like having a local beach getaway but much closer to home. It's open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend and is super family friendly with lots of activities. There are diving boards, a volleyball court, picnic areas, and a snack bar. You can also rent innertubes, canoes, and beach chairs for the day. Right now, the lake is limiting capacity so all daily admission tickets must be pre-purchased online.