Cold Weather Cocktails

Nothing warms you up during the fall and winter months like a well-crafted cocktail, and the thriving restaurant scene in Lancaster County is home to some of the most unique food and drink menus for the chilly months ahead. If you are looking for something good to sip on, here are a few places to visit this season.
The Belvedere – 402 N Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
If you want to go somewhere festive for the holiday, look no further than The Belvedere Inn. This upscale restaurant in downtown Lancaster screams the holidays. From the moment you walk through the doors, you encounter twinkling lights, ornaments, chandeliers, and festive garland throughout the restaurant. It’s usually busy on the weekends, but we managed to get a seat at the upstairs bar to enjoy the live jazz music they have every Friday and Saturday. I ordered one of their specialty dessert cocktails - The Spice Rack. It was delightful. The smell reminded me of a gingerbread cookie and Christmastime as a kid. Except then I tasted the two different rums, handmade Guinness simple syrup, and spiced chai garnish - then I remembered, I am very much an adult.
Horse Inn- 540 E Fulton Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
First open in the early 1920s, the Horse Inn is the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster County. It was originally a speak-easy during the prohibition era, with a horse stable in the garage and a secret bar upstairs. A century later, The Horse Inn still has a stable-like feel and a flourishing food and drink menu. I tried one of their seasonal cocktails, the Fountain Bell - a gin based drink with a spiced plum simple syrup and bittersweet Amaro liqueur, topped with a full-bodied foam and hand grated cinnamon garnish. The drink was the perfect balance of citrus and holiday spice. No matter what you are looking for in a drink, Horse Inn is sure to have it. They have anywhere between 15-25 specialty cocktails on their menu at any time.
Stoll and Wolfe Distillery – 35 N Cedar Street, Lititz, PA 17543
Located off the beaten path in downtown Lititz, Stoll & Wolfe Distillery is a small space with so much to offer. With a limited food menu, it’s not somewhere you go if you’re really hungry. You visit Stoll and Wolfe for one thing and one thing only: a good drink. I had just finished dinner at one of the restaurants on Main Street and was looking for an evening nightcap when I came here. Their cocktail menu was impressive. I enjoy whiskey, so my eyes gravitated towards their whiskey flights to start. I ordered the Tasting of Three Spirits and chose their bourbon, PA rye whiskey, and the rum cask-finished rye. From there they were able to recommend the ‘New Fashioned’ cocktail. A variation on the classic Old Fashioned, but using the rum cask rye - giving it a much lighter finish. The suggestion was spot on and very tasty. Although it’s a distillery, whiskey isn’t all they offer. They have beer, wine, gin and vodka cocktails, plus a seasonal apple brandy available for purchase. There’s also outdoor seating with heat lamp, and water dishes for dogs if you want to bring them along too.
Although these are just a few of my favorites, there are a number of other options to check out in the area:
Downtown Lancaster
Conway Social Club
The Pressroom
Shot and Bottle
Decades
Hunger-N-Thirst
Yorgos
C’est La Vie
Josephine’s
Annie Bailey’s
The Exchange
Amorette
Downtown Lititz
Per Diem
Blackworth Live Fire Grill
Tied House
Bulls Head Public House
Rooster Street Butcher
Scooter’s