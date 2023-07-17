This article appears in the Summer issue of Visit Lancaster, published by LNP Media Group.
Lancaster County has a healthy selection of theaters with spectacular shows aimed at adults and teens. But Lancaster also has great options for kid-friendly shows. Read on to learn about my favorite theaters for shows that your little ones will love.
Susquehanna Stage
Susquehanna Stage has been around since 2008, when it started as a small community theater housed in the former gym behind Marietta Community House. In 2019, they purchased an old, 12,000 square foot church building built in 1853 in the heart of historic Marietta that allows them to have two stage spaces. The main stage is Eater Theater and the other stage is the Gallery Theater which hosts smaller events like staged readings (many of these are free to attend).
When it comes to picking a favorite of the theaters we visited for this article, Susquehanna Stage wins hands down. Marietta is a charming little river town that has really gone through a glow-up in recent years while still maintaining its charm. You immediately feel like part of this little community when you walk through the doors. You will find many of the board members and administrative staff working the event and they happily greet you at the door. They are kind and welcoming, and it makes a great first impression of the venue.
Susquehanna Stage is not a full production theater like some of the others in the area, so you will not find a rotating stage or a large dropdown screen that serves as scenery backdrop. However, such extras are not needed here for a fantastic show because the action of the play spills off the stage and into the seating area to pull you into the show. At one point, we had a 7-foot dragon and a cast of characters walking up and down the aisles next to us!
Even the concession stand was part of the experience: for our show, they served two Shrek-themed drinks during intermission. One drink was for kids and one was had alcohol for adults.
For Shrek we had tickets to opening night. If you get the chance to attend an opening night, do it! After the show ended, we were treated to a small ice cream social. The cast and crew of the show mingled with show attendees. This is something we did not experience anywhere else, it was a very special touch.
Susquehannastage.com | 133 W. Market St., Marietta
Things to know…
• Parking: Use the parking lot in the back, or metered street parking
• Timing: Doors open half an hour before the show starts.
• Tickets: Purchased online are available at the door.
• Seating: Does not have traditional auditorium seating. Purchase tickets early to try and get front row, or an aisle seat if you are taking a shorter child.
• Snacks and Drinks: Concession stand opens half an hour before the show starts and during intermission. You can take snacks and drinks into the theater.
The Fulton Theatre
The Fulton Theatre is worth a visit for its history as well as its plays. Built in 1737, it first served as Lancaster’s pre-revolutionary jail. In 1763, it was the site of the Conestoga Indian Massacre, a tragic part of the history of this area.
In 1852, the building was expanded to serve as a community center for meetings, lectures, concerts, and theatrical performances. Samuel Sloan served as the architect for the project, and the Fulton Theatre was born. The theater’s name came from Robert Fulton, the county’s steam engine pioneer. Later, in 1903, C.
Emlen Urban redesigned the interior in neo-classical style.
In the decades that followed, the Fulton faced times of very slow business and was even on the brink of demolition. Citizens of Lancaster pulled together and raised money to purchase the building as a not-for-profit foundation. This created the Fulton Opera House Foundation in 1962. In 1995, the Fulton was restored back to its original glory through The Landmark Campaign.
The show we attended was The Very Fractured Tail of Robin Hood, part of the Eichmann Family Series. The Fulton puts on a small number of these shows each season geared towards families with kids. These shows start at 11:00am, typically on Saturdays only. You could also opt to attend a regular show for more of a selection on days and times.
The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood put a fun spin on the classic tale and my kids really enjoyed it! For being in such an old, historic building, the Fulton Theatre has all the bells and whistles of a modern theater. The sets were fun and rotated and the sound system was perfect. This show included crowd participation like cheering and chanting along.
Thefulton.org | 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster
Things to know:
• Parking: Street parking, or park in the nearby Steinman Park Garage
• Timing: Doors open half an hour before the show starts.
• Tickets: Purchased online can be picked up at the Box Office.
• Seating: If you have a child that likes to participate, your best bet is orchestra seating. The parquet circle (especially the first row) is the next best choice for an unobstructed view of the stage.
• Snacks and Drinks: Concession stand opens half an hour before the show starts and during intermission. You can take snacks and drinks into the theater.
Bird-in-Hand Stage
Bird-in-Hand Stage is located within the same building as Bird-In-Hand Family Restaurant and Smorgasbord. The restaurant portion faces the road, but if you drive around behind the building you will see a mini-marquee above the double doors with posters of the shows. This is where you enter and take the steps to the lower level.
Once downstairs, you enter the theater which is in a banquet room but has tiered seating so you get a clear view of the stage. This makes it easy to select your seats when purchasing tickets because you cannot go wrong with any of the choices.
The show we saw was Ryan and Friends, a ventriloquist and comedy act. This show runs through the end of October. If you attend, be warned that if you sit in the first few rows you may become part of the jokes for the entirety of the show.
Ryan and Friends was hilarious. I was surprised at how much we enjoyed it having never seen a ventriloquist before. Ryan incorporated audience interaction, which made it extra fun. Ryan sang entire songs in the puppets’ voices, which definitely takes skill and talent.
Bird-in-hand.com/stage | 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike #A
Things to know:
• Parking: Park in the parking lot at the rear of the building.
• Timing: Doors open half an hour before the show starts.
• Tickets: Purchased online can be picked up at the Box Office and Concession table right outside of the theater.
• Seating: Features auditorium seating for unobstructed views.
• Snacks and Drinks: Concession stand is open before the show. You can take snacks and drinks in. For the show we visited, there was no intermission, so if you go for Ryan and Friends, grab your food before taking a seat.
