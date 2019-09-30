OCTOBER
Bridge Bust
Oct. 5: More than 300 vendors offer antiques, art, crafts, food and unique items on the historic 1.25-mile Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge, spanning the scenic Susquehanna River between Columbia and Wrightsville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking and free shuttle service is available. parivertowns.com
Brew-Chanan Fest Craft Beer Festival
Oct. 5: ESPN Radio 92.5 & 92.7 hosts this festival in Lancaster’s Buchanan Park featuring beer, wine, cider and mead from regional brewers, along with food trucks, music, games and pop-up shops. A portion of proceeds benefit Angels Among Us Animal Sanctuary. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. www.espnradio927.com/brewchananfest
Lancaster Artwalk
Oct. 5-6: Discover downtown Lancaster galleries in a self-guided tour featuring special exhibits, meet-the-artist events, live demonstrations, children’s activities and more. lancasterartwalk.org
Harvest Days
Oct. 12-13: Watch apple butter-making, sheep-to-shawl and plowing demonstrations, pick your own pumpkin and take horse-drawn wagon rides at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. landisvalleymuseum.org
Halloween
- Happy Hauntings, Dutch Wonderland, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 12-27: A safe trick-or-treating experience with rides, entertainment and tasty treats. dutchwonderland.com
- Field of Screams, 191 College Ave., Mountville, through Nov. 9: Haunted houses, haunted hayride, a haunted trail and much more. fieldofscreams.com
- Jason’s Woods, 99 Stehman Road, Lancaster, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2: Haunted hayride, chamber of horrors, zombie apocalypse and more. jasonswoods.com
View the October 2019 calendar of events
NOVEMBER
Joy To The World
Nov. 1-Dec. 30: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, debuts its 2019 Christmas Show featuring music, dance and humor, all in a nostalgic hometown setting. amtshows.com
Peter Pan
Nov. 12-Dec. 29: Peter and his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, take the Darling children on a magical holiday journey where they encounter bungling pirates and the villainous Captain Hook when this musical adaptation of the classic children’s tale comes to The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. thefulton.org
Mayor’s Tree Lighting And Tuba Christmas
Nov. 29: Kick off the holiday season in downtown Lancaster’s Penn Square with the arrival of Santa, live entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Lancaster Central Market will have evening hours to add to the festivities. visitlancastercity.com
View the November 2019 calendar of events
DECEMBER
Home For The Holidays
Dec. 7 and 14: Explore a century of holiday rail travel at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg. Includes costumed interpreters, holiday music and decorations among the world-class collection of trains. rrmuseumpa.org
Belsnickle Christmas Tour
Dec. 7-8: Tour 16-plus bed and breakfast inns decked out for the holidays, each offering a signature cookie. Find the hidden Belsnickle at each stop and be entered in a drawing for a stay at one of the inns. authenticbandb.com
Lantern Tours
Dec. 26-29: Travel back in time to the 1700s for a theatrical tour depicting life in one of America’s oldest religious communities, the Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata. ephratacloister.org
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Dec. 31: Ring in the new year in downtown Lancaster with a celebration that includes a free concert in Binns Park, the lowering of the red rose and fireworks. visitlancastercity.com
View the December 2019 calendar of events
JANUARY
View the January 2020 calendar of events
FEBRUARY
Fire And Ice Festival
Feb. 14-17:The town of Lititz hosts this annual event that includes a Friday night block party with live ice sculpting and a Saturday chili cook-off. There’s also a winter wonderland carnival, live entertainment, food trucks and more. lititzpa.com
Lancaster Roots And Blues
Feb. 28-March 1: This annual music festival features roots and blues musicians from around the world and closer to home. Choose from more than 70 artists playing 90-plus concerts at eight venues in downtown Lancaster. lancasterrootsandblues.com
View the February 2020 calendar of events
MARCH
Lancaster Quilt Show
March 25-28: Now in its 29th year, the show features 40 vendors, an antique quilt exhibit and gift basket raffle, classes and lectures at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Lancaster, 2400 Willow Street Pike. lancasterquiltweek.com
AQS Quiltweek
March 25-28: The American Quilter’s Society hosts this annual expo at the Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, featuring more than 500 quilts on display, a merchant mall, workshops and more. QuiltWeek.com