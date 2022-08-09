Ask a Local – The Top 5 Animal Experiences in Lancaster County

I love all the animals! As someone who plans their vacations around zoos, aquariums and other places that will allow me to get up close and personal with wildlife, I understand how important it is to find the best places that allow you to do this. While you may not find a zoo packed with lions, tigers and other exotic animals, Lancaster County still offers plenty of fun and educational animal experiences. Here are my top picks, ranked, for the best places in Lancaster County for animal experiences.
Top Pick:
Lancaster Farm Sanctuary
1871 Milton Grove Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552
www.lancasterfarmsanctuary.org
If you are looking for an animal experience that is fun, educational and rewarding, consider booking a tour at the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary! The sanctuary, a non-profit organization, takes in abused, neglected and mistreated farm animals that often come to them with a very low survival rate. Tours are scheduled and booked on specific days and times, so make sure to check their website for summer and fall tour availability, as the sanctuary is not open to the public otherwise.
Co-founders Sarah and Jonina serve as tour guides and take visitors through the farm to introduce the animals. Each animal at the sanctuary has a story, coming from a heartbreaking situation. While the stories are sad, learning about how the animals have been rehabilitated, given a second chance and seeing them thrive in their new environment is truly a rewarding and magical experience. You may not expect the animals to be so loving considering the circumstances they have come from, but many are more than willing to let you pet them and pose for photos!
The superstar of the sanctuary is Jude, a cow who went viral thanks to The Dodo in June of 2021. Jude was born on a local dairy farm with a cleft lip and palate. The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary stepped up to rescue Jude and get him the extensive medical treatment he needed. He now resides at the sanctuary with other goats, sheep, horses, ponies, cows, and, of course, his best bud, Barbara, the chicken.
Visit Tip: Arrive a few minutes early to meet Leroy the cat. He patrols the visitor sign-in area patiently waiting for all the guests to pet him while they wait for their tour to start.
Second Pick:
The Amish Farm and House
2395 Covered Bridge Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602
The historic 15-acre farm at the Amish Farm and House offers bus tours, animals tours, farmhouse tours and perhaps the most exciting – goat yoga! Over the summer months, you can do a yoga class with many of the farm’s goats. But don’t be surprised when you are in a plank position to find them hopping up on your back and nibbling on your shirt or hair or have them zooming past during the class, playing and head-butting each other. Yes, it is as totally cute as it sounds!
Goat yoga is a great family activity and a chance to get some quality time with these adorable animals. After your yoga session, your goat yoga admission includes access to the farm so you can walk around and visit the horses, pigs, alpacas and more. There are also other things to check out on the property.
Visit Tip: Sign up for the first yoga class of the day if possible, and you get to help get the goats from the barn and bring them to the covered yoga pavilion. Yes, you get to pick your own goat!
If you do not make it to Amish Farm and House in the summer months, there is still plenty to do in the Fall! From September – November, they still offer their tours and Amish buggy rides, but also add Farm Days in October with fall-themed activities, and Trick or Treating on the Farm to their schedule. Plus, the animals are still out and about to visit with.
Third Pick:
Wolf Sanctuary of PA
465 Speedwell Forge Rd, Lititz, PA 17543
You would not expect to find an 80-acre wolf sanctuary tucked away in the countryside of Lancaster County, but for nearly 40 years, the Darlington family has been offering refuge to many gray wolves and wolf-dogs. The Wolf Sanctuary of PA serves as an educational facility that offers tours of the sanctuary and a chance to learn more about the Wolves of Speedwell and the conservation efforts that take place there.
There is a variety of tours to pick from, but they do require a reservation. The daytime public tours on weekdays and weekend include a brief history of how the sanctuary was founded and a tour of the property where you will stop at each pack to see and hear more about them. You will also have the opportunity to ask any questions you may have to the knowledgeable tour guides. If you snag a spot for a full moon fundraiser, you will get to enjoy a bonfire, live entertainment and guided tours of the sanctuary.
Fourth Pick:
Old Windmill Farms
262 Paradise Lane, Ronks, PA 17572
Roll up your sleeves, wear some sneakers and be ready for a fully immersive Amish experience at Old Windmill Farms. Their farm tour and hayride gets you up close and personal with the animals on this working Amish farm. Tours are led by the Amish family that works there, including their children – everyone pitches in to explain how the animals help produce much of their food.
You will learn about and feed the horses, chickens, pigs, goats and cows. You may also get to cuddle with baby chicks and bunnies and milk some cows. Your tour guide will also explain how the Amish children help on the farm with raising their own animals, and how their way of life closely relates to their faith and beliefs.
After the farm tour, you get to explore the fields and see the family’s alfalfa and barley crops, beehive and garden where they grow a lot of their own fruits and vegetables. The Amish tour guides will answer any questions, and allow you to take pictures while there. Old Windmill Farms is definitely more than just your standard Lancaster County Amish attraction. It is definitely an experience!
During the fall, they add seasonal activities to their schedule. This includes making fresh cider, baking bread, churning butter and then sitting down to enjoy it all!
Fifth Pick:
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm
150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, PA 17572
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm offers a full day of farm fun and activities that also includes some one-on-one time with adorable farm animals! The Animal Grove includes goats, pigs and sheep where you can pet and play with these fun animals. They also have a baby chick hatchery and bee barn exhibit to visit.
They also have farm tours, bucking broncos, pedal cars, a paintball range, gem mining and so much more! They have several different passes available so you can pick what fits your family best! Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is open through November, and has more fall-themed activities such as a Sunflower Festival, Trick or Treat, and a Pumpkin Madness Festival. You can even do the corn maze by flashlight starting in the fall months!